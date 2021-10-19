I Thought My Friend Got Lash Extensions During the Pandemic, But It Was Really Just This $8 Mascara

Now that I've been using the Define-A-Lash mascara for a year, I honestly won't reach for anything else. The wiper and brush, which is shaped to mimic the curve of your lash, deliver the ideal amount of formula so that lashes appear defined, separated, and lengthened instead of flaky and clumped together. Plus, with this brush I am able to coat even the tiny baby hairs at the corners of my eyes without poking myself or ending up with gloopy lashes. Even if I do multiple layers to add volume (which is best done when lashes are still wet), my lashes still come out looking wispy, natural, and long—as if I'm rocking extensions or as if I've been treating them with an eyelash growth serum.