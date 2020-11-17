Jennifer Lopez Relied On This $30 Mascara for Her Mega-Full Lashes at the People’s Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez has been the talk of the town (but what's new 😊), ever since she walked away with the coveted Icon Award during the People's Choice Awards 2020 on November 16. While some couldn't tear their eyes away from her festive, red Christian Siriano dress and many commended her on her very humble acceptance speech, it was her flawless skin and uber-long lashes that got our attention.
But really, what on God's green earth is giving J.Lo those extension-like lashes—and where do we score some-a-that? Makeup artist Mary Phillips was responsible for Lopez's glamorous look at the People's Choice Awards last night, and luckily revealed the secret behind the A-lister's flirty lids in a post to Instagram. Phillips shared that she used Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara ($30; sephora.com) to give J.Lo her feathery lashes.
While it might be a splurge, in comparison to cheaper celeb-loved options, hear us out: not only does the Dark Star Volumizing Mascara deliver falsie-like volume and incredible length—thanks to pitch-black micro-fine crème pigments—but the gel-hybrid consistency also glides on evenly without clumping or feeling too heavy. Even better? The formula is free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, mineral oil, and other ingredients that could irritate sensitive skin or eyes.
Not to mention, the cult-favorite pick has racked up over 400 five-star ratings and has earned an impressive 15,000 "loves" from Sephora customers. Many of them call it their "holy grail" and tout it for adding volume, lengthening, and holding a curl all day.
One Sephora shopper summed the product up perfectly: "The best mascara I’ve tried. It doesn’t clump your eyelashes, it applies evenly, it adds length and volume, and I don’t even have to curl my eyelashes beforehand (but I do just ‘cause). I have pretty long lashes but they’re somewhat flat, not a lot of curve and no real volume to them. This mascara was the closest to false eyelashes without wearing false eyelashes that I’ll ever get. I’ll definitely be spending the money to repurchase once mine is out."
To buy: Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara, $30; sephora.com
On top of the lash-boosting mascara, Phillips used a combination of Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil ($28; sephora.com) and Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($32; sephora.com) to make the actress-singer's eyes really pop. She also applied the brand's Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo in Golden ($48; sephora.com) and Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio ($50; sephora.com) to enhance J.Lo's glowing complexion, before completing the look with a bold red lip—courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Blood Lust ($28; sephora.com) and Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2 and Obsessed ($38; sephora.com).
If you're currently working from home or just giving your skin a breather during quarantine, you may be taking a hiatus from makeup—and we get it. However, finding a mascara that can do it all—boost volume and length—is more than noteworthy. (I don't know about you, but I've gone through a lot of mediocre mascaras.) It can help you to look polished during Zoom calls or when running errands while wearing a mask. So, add the Lopez-approved pick to your shopping cart, and thank us later.
