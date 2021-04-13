LIVE

The 8 Best Eye and Nail Products of 2021, According to Health Editors

We test more than a hundred new beauty products each month—and these take the cake. Here are our top picks for all your eye and nail needs.
By Lisa DeSantis
April 13, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Eyes

  • Concealer
    Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

    We were loyal users of the original Shape Tape, but once we tried the more moisturizing version, we converted. “It contains prickly pear and hyaluronic acid for 24-hour hydration,” says Michelle Henry, MD, a dermatologist in NYC and Health Advisory Board member.

    $27
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Brightening Eye Cream
    Shani Darden Intensive Eye Renewal Cream

    Celeb aesthetician Shani Darden asked her clients what they craved in an eye cream, then created just that. Housed in a hygienic, airless pump, it lifts, firms, and brightens, yet is gentle enough to use on delicate eyelid skin. And it doubles as an eyeshadow primer.

    $68
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Brow Filler
    Maybelline New York TattooStudio 36HR Longwear Brow Pencil

    The most pigmented of the brand’s brow offerings, this smudge-proof pencil helps to bulk up even the wimpiest arches. Brush brow hairs up and out, then make short strokes to fill in sparse spots, and brush again to blend the color in a natural way.

    $9
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Clean Mascara
    Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara

    Forget everything you’ve heard about how clean mascaras tend to fall short. This inky black pigment curls, lengthens, and volumizes—all without smudging. One coat gave our tester a natural flutter; a few layers, and she was in love.

    $28
    SHOP IT
    victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Nails

  • Cuticle Oil
    Holler and Glow Coco Cutie Coconut Enriched Cuticle Oil

    Store this secret weapon on your nightstand or desk so it’s only an arm’s reach away. One dab a day will keep breakage and peeling at bay. Massaging it on feels nice, but when done consistently, it also helps to boost circulation, leading to healthy nail growth.

    $6
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Nail Primer
    Olive & June Nail Primer

    “Products like this used to only be available to professionals, so this at-home version is really exciting,” says Kandalec. In the same way that a makeup primer helps your foundation last, this strengthening treatment grips onto polish, buying you two or three additional days of chip-free tips.

    $10
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Nail Conditioner
    Sally Hansen Peel-Off Nail Masks

    Weak nails are an unwelcome side effect of constant handwashing. But help is on the way: Swipe this hyaluronic-acid-rich formula onto each nail bed with the sponge tip, then peel it off (like a mask!) after 15 minutes to reveal conditioned nails and cuticles.

    $7
    SHOP IT
    target.com

This article originally appeared in the  May 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com