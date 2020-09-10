The 15 Best Eye and Lip Care Products of 2020, According to Health Editors

Not only is the eye area delicate and prone to UV damage
but it’s also often an overlooked spot when it comes to sun- screen application. The solu- tion? This SPF 40 eye cream protects and illuminates.
Wake up your peepers with these cooling gels. We keep ours in the fridge and slip them on after an especially long night out or when allergies act up. They nix puffiness and make for an instant refresh.
The fewer ingredients, the bet- ter. If you have sensitive skin or eyes, you know what we mean. These super-moisturizing drops are just as effective as the brand’s standard version but with a simpler formula that’s ideal for reactive eyes.
Step away from the tweezers and reach for this sculpting gel that keeps brow hairs in place and conditions them so they stay healthy.“I find it less irritating than prescription variants, with great efficacy,” says Dr. Henry.
Lovers of the brand’s iconic Lash Boost have been apply- ing that to their arches for years, begging for a brow version—and here it is! The formula bulks up sparse spots with pigment (in four shades) and fibers, and it moisturizes and conditions with castor oil.
Clean varieties get a bad rap for not performing as well as other mascaras, but this inky black, lash-lengthening, and curling formula puts those naysayers to shame. Still skeptical about smudging? Not to worry, there’s a waterproof option, too.
L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer
This hybrid formula has all the hydrating benefits of an eye cream and the color-correcting pigment of a concealer, so you can make dark circles disappear with just a few taps; it’s available in 14 shades.
While it’s thick like an oint- ment, this vegan balm doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable. What it does do is create a moisture-trapping barrier to lock in hydration and revive dry, chapped lips. We like to use it as a mask before bed.
If you’ve ever debated getting lip filler, this peptide-packed plumper is for you. It’s a non- invasive way to score a fuller pout in just a few seconds, with results lasting up to two hours. A tingly feeling is normal and subsides quickly.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
Derms recommend having
a sunscreen wardrobe that includes color cosmetics with protective properties. Makes sense, since the more layers of SPF you have on, the
safer you are. These multiuse balms offer a pop of color, plus sun-shielding benefits.
The convenient twosome has
a sugar scrub in one pot to buff away dead skin and a nourishing balm with healing papaya fruit and olive oil in the other. It’s the perfect prep for creating a smooth canvas for lipstick—especially red.
You’re probably familiar with melatonin as a sleep aid, but it’s also a powerful antioxidant that can help restore the skin barrier. This creamy treatment won’t make you sleepy, but
if you sleep with it on, you will wake up to smoother lips.