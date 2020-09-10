The 15 Best Eye and Lip Care Products of 2020, According to Health Editors

Bright eyes, full lips, can't lose.
By Lisa DeSantis
September 10, 2020
Eyes

  • Eye Creams
    Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base
    Prep skin for concealer with this shea-butter-rich formula that drenches dry, crepey under-eye skin with hydration to nourish, plump, and smooth.
    $54
  • Eye Creams
    Supergoop! Bright-Eyed
    Not only is the eye area delicate and prone to UV damage but it’s also often an overlooked spot when it comes to sun- screen application. The solu- tion? This SPF 40 eye cream protects and illuminates.
    $36
  • Under-Eye Patches
    Mary Kay Hydrogel Eye Patches
    Wake up your peepers with these cooling gels. We keep ours in the fridge and slip them on after an especially long night out or when allergies act up. They nix puffiness and make for an instant refresh.
    $40
  • Eye Drops
    Systane Preservative- Free Lubricant Eye Drops
    The fewer ingredients, the bet- ter. If you have sensitive skin or eyes, you know what we mean. These super-moisturizing drops are just as effective as the brand’s standard version but with a simpler formula that’s ideal for reactive eyes.
    $23
  • Lash Serum
    Maybelline New York Falsies Lash Mask
    Show your lashes some love with this moisturizing overnight mask. Before bed, swipe the fluffy brush through your fringe, coating each hair with argan oil and shea butter from root to tip.
    $7
  • Brow Serums
    RevitaLash Hi-Def Brow Gel
    Step away from the tweezers and reach for this sculpting gel that keeps brow hairs in place and conditions them so they stay healthy.“I find it less irritating than prescription variants, with great efficacy,” says Dr. Henry.
    $32
  • Brow Serums
    Rodan + Fields Brow Defining Boost
    Lovers of the brand’s iconic Lash Boost have been apply- ing that to their arches for years, begging for a brow version—and here it is! The formula bulks up sparse spots with pigment (in four shades) and fibers, and it moisturizes and conditions with castor oil.
    $112
  • Mascara
    CoverGirl Clean Fresh Mascara
    Clean varieties get a bad rap for not performing as well as other mascaras, but this inky black, lash-lengthening, and curling formula puts those naysayers to shame. Still skeptical about smudging? Not to worry, there’s a waterproof option, too.
    $11
  • Under-Eye Concealer
    L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer
    This hybrid formula has all the hydrating benefits of an eye cream and the color-correcting pigment of a concealer, so you can make dark circles disappear with just a few taps; it’s available in 14 shades.
    $12
Lips

  • Lip Balm
    Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
    While it’s thick like an oint- ment, this vegan balm doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable. What it does do is create a moisture-trapping barrier to lock in hydration and revive dry, chapped lips. We like to use it as a mask before bed.
    $29
  • Plumping Serum
    Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30
    If you’ve ever debated getting lip filler, this peptide-packed plumper is for you. It’s a non- invasive way to score a fuller pout in just a few seconds, with results lasting up to two hours. A tingly feeling is normal and subsides quickly.
    $50
  • Lip Oil
    Sara Happ Lip Elixir
    This triple threat gives you the shine of a gloss, the hydration of a balm, and the nutrients of an oil, all in an easy-to-apply rollerball for- mat. Mwah.
    $26
  • SPF Balm
    Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
    Derms recommend having a sunscreen wardrobe that includes color cosmetics with protective properties. Makes sense, since the more layers of SPF you have on, the safer you are. These multiuse balms offer a pop of color, plus sun-shielding benefits.
    $29
  • Lip Scrub
    Dr. Pawpaw Scrub &amp; Nourish Duo Pot
    The convenient twosome has a sugar scrub in one pot to buff away dead skin and a nourishing balm with healing papaya fruit and olive oil in the other. It’s the perfect prep for creating a smooth canvas for lipstick—especially red.
    $10
  • Lip Mask
    Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask
    You’re probably familiar with melatonin as a sleep aid, but it’s also a powerful antioxidant that can help restore the skin barrier. This creamy treatment won’t make you sleepy, but if you sleep with it on, you will wake up to smoother lips.
    $22
This article originally appeared in the September 2020 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!

