13 Holiday Gift Sets for Women Who Are Beauty-Obsessed

Makeup kits, fragrance samplers, and tool sets make the perfect holiday gift for any woman who loves to experiment with her beauty routine.
Finding the perfect gift for her at a reasonable price can be a challenge—but with a makeup kit of beauty gift set, you can't go wrong. Makeup gift sets are a great value; they typically contain a variety of a brand's most popular products for less than you'd pay for the same ones individually. Plus, there are so many to choose from during the holiday season. We sorted through all the fragrance samplers, eyeshadow palettes, skin care kits, and makeup collections to find the best buys for the 2016 holiday shopping season.
1
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Trio
If she's been wanting to get her hands on the newest products from Fenty Beauty, gift her this trio of long-wear makeup sticks for easy contouring and highlighting. The set is available in four different hues to perfectly match her skin tone.
2
Artis Brush Elite Mirror 3 Brush Set
These are no ordinary makeup brushes: Artis has achieved cult status among beauty fanatics for its CosmeFibre filaments that make blending makeup a breeze. This gorgeous set—available in a mirror finish or deeper smoke—includes three of the brand's most popular brushes for applying eye makeup, concealer, and lip color.
3
Drybar Buttercup Fully Loaded Set
This gift set is basically a blowout in a box. In addition to the haircare brand's powerful Buttercup Blow Dryer, she'll get deluxe sizes of On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo, On The Rocks Lightweight Replenishing Conditioner, Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, Triple Sec 3-In-1, Sparkling Soda Shine Mist, and Detox Dry Shampoo. Also good: clips to keep hair in place and a miniature hairbrush for on-the-go blowouts.
4
Too Cool for School My Skin-licious Secret Pantry
For your BFF who is always snapping selfies of her evening sheet mask ritual, give this set of five single-use sheet masks from bestselling skincare brand Too Cool for School. The masks help fight dry, dull complexions, and work well on all skin types.
5
Claus Porto Deco Soap Set
When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a set of gorgeous soaps. This one, from Portuguese brand Claus Porto, scores extra points for its stunning packaging.
6
Laura Mercier Le Petite Souffles Body Crème Collection
Some lucky lady is going to adore you and this sampler collection of six luxe whipped body crèmes. Each smelling yummier than the last, she’ll enjoy the fragrances of Ambre Vanille, Almond Coconut Milk, Tarte Au Citron, Fresh Fig, Crème de Pistache, and Crème Brulée.
7
Drunk Elephant The Littles
Drunk Elephant's serums and facial oils have a lot of fans, including Hannah Bronfman and Health's own Executive Deputy Editor Jeannie Kim, who swears the glycolic night serum transformed her skin. This set contains eight mini versions of the brand's anti-aging and skin-brightening products, so a friend (or you) can experiment with the different formulas before investing in a full-size bottle. Hoping to spend a little less? The miniature duos Hit It Off, Rise + Glow, and NightBright make budget-friendly stocking stuffers.
8
Ouai To Go Kit
If she's always trying to coax her strands into perfect beachy waves, this kit is the answer. It includes Ouai's Dry Shampoo Foam, Wave Spray, and Hair Oil, everything she'll need for voluminous waves that are still frizz-free.
9
BeautyBlender all.about.face kit
There's a reason everyone is obsessed with these genius little makeup sponges: with one swipe, they help deliver a flawless face that's free of streaks. Not only does this set contain three different sponges, it also has a cleanser so she can quickly de-gunk them after a few uses.
10
bareMinerals Nothing Beats the Original Complexion Kit
Available in eight different skin tone shades, this kit includes the makeup brand's essential foundation primer, foundation, finishing powder, and brush. Bonus: All bareMinerals products are free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
11
Clarisonic Brush Head Holiday Stocking Stuffers
She won't have to replace her Clarisonic brush heads for a while, thanks to this handy (and adorably packaged) stocking stuffer that's available in packs of two or four.
12
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
You can't go wrong gifting this set, which includes seven of the cult-favorite brand's bestselling products. But the hand creams alone make a wonderful gift ($12; amazon.com), if you're looking for a more affordable gift or stocking stuffer.
13
Burt's Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set
Frequent fliers will be grateful for this five-piece set of Burt's Bees must-haves in TSA-approved sizes. Each kit includes deep cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, foot cream, and the brand's beloved beeswax lip balm.