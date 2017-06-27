The Best Makeup and Tools at Sephora, According to Dermatologists

Sticking to a good-for-you skin regimen is a lot of work, but what if you haven't even figured out which products to use in the first place? With the number of makeup and skincare brands on store shelves, pinpointing the foundations, moisturizers, creams, and beauty tools that will leave your skin looking flawless is anything but simple.

But a trip to Sephora (or any beauty retailer) should be fun, not frustrating. To cut through the chaos, we’ve asked dermatologists for the makeup and skincare products they won't leave Sephora without, from a tinted moisturizer to blending sponges. And because derms are all about glowy, youthful skin, you can bet these products are chock full of anti-aging, complexion-boosting benefits.