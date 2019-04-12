I'm no stranger to a booty mask or any product that promises to tone and tighten. Scrubs and creams that claim to smooth, tone, and leave your cheeks with a healthy glow? I've tried them. Brushes and massagers that exfoliate and blast cellulite? Been there. If it’s for your ass and thick thighs, I’ve put it to the test. But no product aimed at treating the butt has stuck it out in my routine, and I was just about to give up on a holy grail booty product.

However, when I heard about a new butt mask and that peach queen Khloe Kardashian was a fan, I had to get my hands on it. Not only has this newcomer booty mask sold out on Sephora an impressive three times since launching in the U.S. in September 2018, but Kardashian posted a series of self-care Instagram stories using the "extra" luxurious cream.

Was this butt mask the real deal? For the sake of journalism (and my toosh), I needed to find out.

Image zoom Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Maelys Cosmetics B-Tight Lift and Firm Booty Mask ($49; sephora.com) is made with firming collagen and guarana, a fruit native to the Amazon with seeds known to contain way more caffeine than coffee beans. Caffeine is extremely helpful in smoothing skin and reducing dimpling (aka cellulite), notes New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD.

The formula also boasts detoxifying red grapefruit oil, which activates the lymphatic system. When that is stimulated, cellulite can be prevented or lessened, she adds.

The star ingredients are pink pepperslim and eco-slim. Pink pepperslim is a slimming oil known to reduce fat and is eight times more powerful than caffeine, while eco-slim has 46% higher concentration of caffeine than caffeine extracts. The bottom line? These ingredients could reduce sagging and improve tightness, says Dr. Jaliman.

It was finally time to see what all the fuss was about. I decided to give the gym a rest (who am I kidding, I wasn't really planning on working out anyway) in order to give this product a thorough test.

Upon opening the mask, I was surprised to see how much product you really got. Usually you get cheated with a partially full container or a travel-size amount in a large bottle, but this jar was jam-packed with a dreamy pink cream! I dipped the tips of my fingers in the jar, applied a generous amount of the product to my butt, and started rubbing the cream onto both cheeks.

The directions warn that the product is supposed to lightly warm up, and after a nice lather I felt a slightly warm sensation. I also noticed that the mask dried pretty quickly, which makes it great for slapping on in the mornings even if I'm in a rush (or applying at night, since it won't annoyingly stick to bed sheets). But, the best news? After just one use, my butt felt super smooth!

After a few more days of applying the mask twice daily, things back there definitely felt tighter and looked more defined. As for the appearance of cellulite, it hadn't magically disappeared, but it had visibly improved. The Maelys Cosmetics website does say it takes about three weeks to see a reduction in cellulite, so I have high hopes.

Luckily, Maelys Cosmetics B-Tight Lift and Firm Booty Mask is back in stock on Sephora, and can be snapped up for under $50. I’m not sure this butt mask will give me a peach as ripe as Khloe’s, but I’m confident it will get me closer to my #bootygoals.

