This $19 Vitamin C Serum Is "a Holy Grail in a Dropper" for Brighter, Tighter Skin
Finding a vitamin C serum to add to your anti-aging skincare routine is not much of a challenge these days, since they are kind of a dime a dozen. But nailing one down that actually gives visible results, well, that is a true feat.
When searching for a vitamin C serum, you want to ensure it addresses multiple skincare concerns—after all, the best vitamin C serums are the ones that brighten, smooth, and improve dullness and signs of aging like fine lines. On top of that, it should also reduce dark spots and protect from sun damage and environmental stressors. One serum that Amazon shoppers urge you to add to your arsenal? The M3 Naturals Vitamin C Serum, which is on sale for $19.
To buy: M3 Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $19 (was $29); amazon.com
But in order to truly reap the aforementioned benefits, you need to apply the serum daily. "There is some good evidence that long-term use of vitamin C topically, even more so than taking it orally, is associated with improved skin texture and quality," Arielle Nagler, MD, dermatologist at NYU Langone Medical Center, previously explained to Health. So apply a few drops of the formula to your skin every morning and follow up with sunscreen (even though vitamin C helps prevent future sun damage, it does not replace SPF protection).
With more than 2,600 five-star ratings, shoppers are impressed by the serum's formula. One shopper labeled the vitamin C serum "a holy grail in a dropper," explaining that they live in California and needed a product to help combat dark spots and sun damage. "I've used it twice a day for two weeks, my skin looks amazing! Brighter, clearer, smoother, tighter, my pores are much smaller," they shared.
"This product is amazing!" another customer raved. "It has approved the overall tonality and brightness of my skin, as well as reducing the appearance of fine lines. It has also stabilized the production of healthy natural moisture to my skin."
And as for how quickly the serum works? The results were "practically instantaneous," according to one reviewer. "I was not looking for a miraculous face lift or anything, I earned my gray hairs and wrinkles the old-fashioned way, but upon the first half face comparison usage, I was able to see the difference immediately, as fine lines virtually disappeared after just a few moments and it was not just a short-term fix."
If that wasn't good news enough, you can now try the M3 Vitamin C Serum for just $19, thanks to it being discounted on Amazon. And if the reviewers are right, you'll be on your way to a glowier, more youthful complexion, stat.