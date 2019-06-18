We Tried Lululemon's Brand New Skincare and Beauty Line—Here's What We Thought

In an effort to power up its shoppers in a new way, Lululemon worked with athletes and selfcare experts to create a brand new line of four beauty and skincare products—and it just launched today. The beloved activewear brand promises to tackle everything from sweaty hair and body odor to a ruddy complexion, which are all often associated with working out. And the way that Lululemon approached the development of these products placed a large focus on the fact that the line will be used by active people, making sure that they'll stand up to yoga and cardio alike, with both male and female wearers (which is the reason for the minimalist red and white packaging and unisex scents).

As a huge fan of the brand's clothing (who doesn't love a good pair of Wunder Unders?), I was intrigued about the line— especially as a beauty editor who's obsessed with working out—and it felt like this collection was made for me! So, when I got to try everything out, I did so with an open mind, paying close attention to how everything performed during a super sweaty HIIT sesh.

First up, I applied the Anti-Stink Deodorant ($18; lululemon.com), which comes in two scents: Aloe Lotus and Black Pepper Sandalwood. I went with the latter, which is a bit spicier in comparison to the powdery scent that most deodorants offer (and that I tend to go for). The sophisticated scent grew on me, especially for post-workout when I skipped a shower, and opted for a spritz of the cooling deo instead. It was almost like misting on a sexy fragrance. And while it's not an antiperspirant (it doesn't have aluminum in it), it does pack pre-biotics to reduce the amount of stink-inducing bacteria.

Next, was a slick of Basic Balm Lip Balm ($14; lululemon.com). I thought I was the only one who liked to stash a balm in my gym bag for right before I hit the tread or spin bike, but dry lips are actually a common problem for people who work out. This makes sense, since sweat contains salt—which can be drying—especially for an area as thin and sensitive as the lips. This one is laced with organic beeswax and jojoba oil to lock in moisture. It kept my lips feeling hydrated and I noticed I wasn't licking them as much or feeling as dry as I sometimes do throughout the day. Is it a magical balm? No, but will it replace the others that I keep on rotation? I think it just might.

After my workout, which involved a ton of lunges and some burpees, you better believe I was dripping with sweat. So, it was the perfect time to douse my strands with the No-Show Dry Shampoo ($34; lululemon.com). I'm not an avid dry shampoo user because my hair doesn't get super greasy, but this one is geared specifically for absorbing wetness and even improving hair and scalp health over time. To help sop up both sweat and oil, it contains green and brown algae along with tapioca starch, which is lightweight, so it won't weigh hair down. Since I do tend to sweat a lot, I enlisted the help of a hair towel and took a blow dryer for a quick cool shot moment. But overall I did feel that my hair looked better and fuller after using the dry shampoo than when I simply let the sweat dry. The best part? There was no white residue left behind, and instead, I noticed a subtle (but much appreciated) clean scent to mask any odor.

Lastly, it was time to tackle what I like to call, my "tomato face" with the Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer ($48; lululemon.com). The same way that it effects lips, sweat can dry out your skin—over time, that can cause a spike in sebum production, so it's best to keep skin hydrated and happy. Along with menthyl to aid in cooling down, this light gel also includes pomegranate enzyme to exfoliate, which in turn keeps dead skin at bay and can help prevent breakouts. It soaked in quickly and left my skin with a dewy, healthy glow.

The verdict: I was pleasantly surprised. While I wouldn't go as far as stopping everything else I'm currently using in favor of this new line, I do think these products will fit right into my locker room beauty essentials bag.

