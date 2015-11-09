Create a Beautiful Looped Updo With This Easy Hair Tutorial

Consider this the antidote to complicated updos (enter prom hair flashbacks). "It's beautifully simple and especially flattering with clothing that has a dramatic neckline," says Jay Ree, lead stylist at John Barrett Salon in New York City, who created this look. While it works on any texture, strands should be shoulder-length or longer.

How-to get the look: Blow-dry hair smooth; if yours is very curly or coarse, follow with a flatiron. Work a bit of volumizingÂ powder into roots at the hairline and crown to add fullness. Tie a low ponytail into roots at the hairline and crown to add fullness. Tie a low ponytail directly above the nape of your neck, then run a dime-size dollop of smoothing wax through hair to ensure a super-sleek result. Now grasp the end of the ponytail with your thumb and index finger, bring it up to the base to create a loop and pin, leaving a few inches loose. Wrap those strands over the elastic, tuck under and secure with another pin.

Pro picks: Shu Uemura Art of Hair Volume Maker ($48, birchbox.com) and Motions Shine Enhancing Pomade ($4, amazon.com).

Photo: Christine Blackburne

