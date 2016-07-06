5 Foods That Make You Look Younger

Part of getting younger-looking skin is yes, some quality skincare products such as those with retinol and UV protection to help reduce wrinkles. But you can also freshen and brighten your skin, as well as stave off fine lines by eating a nutritious diet. Foods such as avocado, pomegranate, watermelon, and lobster are rich in vitamins and minerals that fight skin-aging damage and help to erase the years. Watch the video for more.

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

Avocado: They're full of oleic acid that helps skin retain moisture and plumpness.

Blueberries: They contain vitamins C and E, which brighten skin and fight off free-radical damage.

Pomegranates: The seeds contain anthocyanins and ellagic acid, which increase collagen production and reduce UV damage.

Watermelon: Its lycopene helps stave off UV damage that causes wrinkles and dry skin.

Lobster: Its zinc helps accelerate skin renewal and its anti-inflammatory properties can help treat acne.