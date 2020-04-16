This Is the Best-Selling Cream Nurses Swear By for Their Overly Washed Hands

Image zoom Getty Images

Dry, cracked hands are already a common nuisance during the colder months—but add in all the hand washing we’re doing to comply with the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines, and our skin is more parched than ever. To figure out a solution to painfully cracked skin, we turned to Jenelle Johnson, a nurse director at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, who is no stranger to the side effects of overly washed hands. Her hero product? L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream.

RELATED: Hand Sanitizer Is Selling Out Right Now Due to the Coronavirus—But You Can Still Shop These Picks

As it turns out, Johnson isn’t the only fan of the nourishing hand cream—it’s a best-seller for L’Occitane and is so popular, one bottle is purchased every 2 seconds by customers around the globe. Formulated with 20 percent organic shea butter, the lotion has a rich, balm-like consistency that works to not only hydrate skin, but also protect it from future damage. And despite using ultra-moisturizing ingredients like almond oil, honey, vitamin E and coconut oil, Johnson says the formula is quick-drying and non-greasy.

Image zoom L’Occitane

To buy: L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, from $12; nordstrom.com

“I wash and sanitize my hands 40 to 50 times per day on average but many nurses in my unit may clean their hands upwards to 100 times a day,” says Johnson. “This is the cream I’ve always gravitated to and recommend to my staff.”

Other 5-star reviewers agree that this hand cream is a go-to for soothing irritated skin. One happy customer said: “My daughter, a registered nurse, introduced me to this hand cream. She knows a lot about hand washing and dry hands. She was not wrong. This is the perfect hand cream!”

RELATED: Face Mask Skin Irritation Is a Real Thing—Here's What a Dermatologist Says You Can Do

Johnson recommends applying a dime-sized amount of L’Occitane’s hand cream several times throughout the day. Shop this nurse-approved moisturizer to combat the drying effects of soap, water, and hand sanitizer while still keeping your hands clean and germ-free.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.