Looking for a dramatic new ‘do for the summer? The long bob, or “lob” is your new BFF. From Emily Ratajkowski to Demi Lovato, this chic, shoulder-length cut is taking over the beauty world, one celeb at a time. Unlike a bob, the lob’s extra inches offer a little more styling flexibility, while still keeping your hair off of your back. Want to steal this breezy summer style for yourself? We spoke to Korey Fitzpatrick at Exclusive Artists Management (who styles celebs like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX) to get the best tips on how to make your lob look red-carpet ready all season long.

Fitzpatrick says that if you plan on lopping off your locks, you should talk to your stylist about the best ways to keep your hair looking fresh out of the salon.

“Take your time and ask questions before leaving the salon on styling your new hair,” Fitzpatrick tells Health. “Nothing is worse than leaving the salon with gorgeous hair then feeling doubtful later just because of an easy styling tip.”

Fitzpatrick adds that another important part of making sure you can manage your new look is to get the proper tools. She recommends a KEVIN MURPHY's round brush to help achieve that dramatic, blunt look at home.

Dana Caschetta, a national trainer with Eufora International, recommends Eufora’s Full Effect Texture Spray to add body to your style, and Eufora’s Details Spray Wax for a little extra shine.

“A well done lob looks amazing when styled with slight waves and texture,” says Caschetta. “It helps add body, especially to fine or thin hair, in a cut that can sometimes fall flat.”

This chic style looks great on any face shape, but Fitzpatrick says that women with thicker hair will have an easier time styling this look.

“Make sure you have enough hair around your hairline/fringe area to create that blunt cut,” she says. “Without the weight in the front, you lose that sharp, chic look.”

EmRata’s perfect cut is obviously #goals, but there are plenty of other examples of this style that you can use to inspire your next cut. Celebs like Kate Hudson, Demi Lovato, Lana Condor, and more are chopping off their lengthy locks for this fresh style. Here are some of our favorite a-list chops.

“[The lob] is almost entirely universally flattering,” Caschetta adds. “It keeps hair at a length that is easy to maintain without feeling too short for people used to having long hair.”

