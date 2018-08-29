This Hairspray Adds So Much Volume to My Hair That It's a Total Game-Changer

I’m a self-proclaimed beauty product hoarder. Give me something that promises to solve one of my hair concerns— whether it’s brassiness, frizz, or in this case, volume—I’m bringing it home. But the difference between this particular product and all the others that have found their way to the back of my beauty cabinet is that this one is so good, it’s in constant rotation, and not just dusted off when I’m going for a very specific look.

This happens to be the case with a lot of Living Proof products that I try, as their science is so incredible. But the one I’m raving about right now is the Body Builder ($29; sephora.com). My love affair began when I went into a meeting with the brand with hair that hadn't been washed in a few days. My strands definitely weren't as voluminous as I would have liked, but I somehow walked out with a style, thanks to Body Builder.

Unlike any other hairspray I’ve seen or tried, this one has a nozzle that can be turned up or down depending on how much hold and body you’re after. In addition to the customizable nozzle, the particle size of the hairspray differs as you turn it—so not only is more product released when the dial is turned up, but you actually get a different size particle, too, making it almost like a different product in the same can.

When I spritzed the formula on my dry hair, the texture and volume of my limp strands transformed before my eyes—I couldn’t believe it! I tried it on low and worked my way up to see how much would work for my almost butt-length locks, and it never felt sticky or weighed down. The best part: it held overnight and still looked great the next day. I also love that it packs a heat protectant so that I can touch up with a wand if needed.

Sephora.com

To buy: $29; sephora.com

Along with providing hold, body, and heat protection, there is also a shine emollient blend and anti-static agents that deliver natural shine and allow for touchable softness—with no crunch—and noticeably less frizz than hair styled without it. Needless to say, I’m obsessed.