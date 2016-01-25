Smudge-Proof Your Lipstick With This Makeup Artist's Trick

Kiss your lip-prints goodbye.
A bold lip is fun and makes a statementâ¦until it starts to smudge. So how do you get it to stay put? We called on New York City celebrity makeup artist Troy Surratt to give us the scoop on how he makes a bright hue stay in place and last all nightâand kiss your lip prints goodbye.
Prep
Your color wonât be able to shine if itâs flaking off. âAlways exfoliate your lips first so they are smooth and ready to hold color,â says Surratt. âI like to mix sugar and water for a quick DIY scrub in a pinch.â Or you can try Fresh Sugar Lip PolishÂ ($24; sephora.com).
Prime
Create a neutral base for your lipstick shade by applying a thin layer of your preferred foundation to lips beforehand. âThis creates the best foundationâliterally!âso your lip color will last,â says Surratt.
Powder
Separate a two-ply tissue into two pieces. After applying your lipstick of choice (I'm wearing Clarins Rouge Eclat Lipstick in Coral PinkÂ ($27; nordstrom.com), blot your lips with one of the tissue pieces then apply another layer of lipstick. Take the second piece of tissue and lay it on your lips while brushing an invisible setting powderâI used Milani Prep + Set + Go Transparent Face PowderÂ ($10; walgreens.com)âon top with a fluffy brush. âThe powder will absorb the excess moisture so the color wonât slip around as easily,â Surratt explains.
Protect
To prevent the dreaded feathering from happening, Surratt suggests using a concealerÂ brush to line the outside of lips with concealer. This creates a wall that prevents lipstick from running away.Â I used the Revlon Concealer BrushÂ ($6; amazon.com) and Make Up For Ever Ultra HD ConcealerÂ ($27; sephora.com).
Smile!
Whether you're going for a super-bright pink (like me!), a deep hue a la Ashley Benson or Kylie Jenner, or a chic,Â classic red, this technique guarantees the perfect pout. Pucker up!