9 Lipsticks That Will Make Your Teeth Look Whiter

Makeup done right should enhance your natural beauty. So what’s a girl to do when her favorite statement lip draws attention to less-than-pearly whites?

Anyone can rock a bright lip, and it’s all about confidence and comfort levels, but if you’re particularly interested in shades that give you an instantly whiter-looking smile, it’s less about the main color and more about the shade’s undertones.

"Blue or cool undertones in lipsticks help teeth look whiter," says Min Min Ma, a celebrity makeup artist based in New York City. She recommends reds, mauves, and taupes for go-to whitening colors, adding that as long as the undertones aren’t on the warm side, you won’t have to worry about a shade sabotaging your smile.

If determining undertones isn’t your strong suit, we’ve made things easier by rounding up a few of our favorite lip products in shades that do the trick. Swipe on any of the formulas below and prepare to take some selfies your dentist will be impressed with.

RELATED: Your Ultimate Guide to Getting Whiter Teeth