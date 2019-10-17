9 Lipsticks That Will Make Your Teeth Look Whiter

Nudes, reds, and every color in between.
Makeup done right should enhance your natural beauty. So what’s a girl to do when her favorite statement lip draws attention to less-than-pearly whites?
Anyone can rock a bright lip, and it’s all about confidence and comfort levels, but if you’re particularly interested in shades that give you an instantly whiter-looking smile, it’s less about the main color and more about the shade’s undertones.
"Blue or cool undertones in lipsticks help teeth look whiter," says Min Min Ma, a celebrity makeup artist based in New York City. She recommends reds, mauves, and taupes for go-to whitening colors, adding that as long as the undertones aren’t on the warm side, you won’t have to worry about a shade sabotaging your smile.
If determining undertones isn’t your strong suit, we’ve made things easier by rounding up a few of our favorite lip products in shades that do the trick. Swipe on any of the formulas below and prepare to take some selfies your dentist will be impressed with.
1
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in Night Mauves
This super unique formula is great for all-day wear, as it applies in a few creamy swipes and dries down to a matte finish with just a hint of sheen. A shade like Night Mauves is the perfect pink that’s cool-toned and feminine without being too bubblegum.
2
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored
The perfect matte liquid lipstick? It’s got to be this true red by Rihanna herself, created to suit any skin tone flawlessly. A true red helps teeth look much whiter than a warm or yellow-toned shade, and this pick definitely leans blue in undertone, so it’s a must for a big night out or photo op.
3
NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Pink Lust
This statement shade is a true hot pink, and it’s the ideal bright lip for a fun night out. Whereas some fuchsia shades run the risk of making teeth appear yellow-tinged, the blue tone of this color will have them looking Chiclet-white in one swipe.
4
Too Faced Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Long Wear Lipstick in Stop Traffic
If a bright red isn’t your thing, try a deeper, wine-colored shade. This bluish deep red is crazy pigmented, and the matte formula is comfortable and velvety—not to mention, it lasts up to eight hours.
5
L’Oreal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Dazzling Doe
A glossy nude is so edgy—but don’t be too cool to flash a smile, as this color will totally whiten the look of your teeth. This formula is richly pigmented with a lightweight finish, and the bluish undertone is flattering without being overwhelming, so you’ll look cool, not cold.
6
Dior Addict Lip Glow in Berry
This sheer wash of color is the perfect true berry, thanks to blue and violet undertones. The formula is meant to tint and enhance your natural lip color without packing a ton of pigment, so it’s a great subtle option to give your teeth a pick-me-up, and can be used as a base, on it’s own, or as a top coat over a more saturated color.
7
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche in Thistle
A taupe-y mauve is a great shade option for girly yet classy color. Your teeth will reap the benefits thanks to the blue undertones, and the soft, creamy formula will leave lips feeling comfortable and moisturized.
8
Lancôme Juicy Shaker in Mint to Be
If you aren’t rocking statement lips and want a teeth-whitening product you can swipe on sans-mirror, this cute and compact lip oil is a must-have for your purse. The super nourishing oil formula acts like a glossy balm, and while the color shows up fairly clear, the blue undertones are working to make teeth appear whiter. Wear alone or over your other lip products for a blue-toned tint.
9
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Poe
With 40 shades to choose from, there are an abundance of shades with blue undertones in the Studded Kiss collection. The pigmented cool-toned nudes, taupes, and reds are striking, but the standout shade is the ultra-unique and edgy Poe, a glittery navy that’s surprisingly wearable.