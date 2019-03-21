10 Exfoliating Lip Scrubs That Will Give You a Softer, Smoother Pout

Whether it's Friday night date, a special occasion, or you're just tired of cracked lips, whip your pout into tip-top shape with these affordable scrubs.

Cracked, peeling, flaky? Chapped lips—whether from cold weather or compulsive lip licking—are the worst. Sometimes, no amount of lip balm is enough to soften a super dry pout.

You've probably been told that regular exfoliation of your face is key to maintaining a healthy glow. But did you know that exfoliation can also give you smoother lips? Using a physical scrub to remove dead, dull skin is important for lip health. Plus, lip scrubs help transform a dry, chapped pout into a perfectly smooth canvas for flawless balm, gloss, or lipstick application.

Even the roughest, driest lips are no match for these exfoliating and conditioning scrubs. Ready, set, pucker up.

