10 Exfoliating Lip Scrubs That Will Give You a Softer, Smoother Pout

YuriF/Getty Images

Whether it's Friday night date, a special occasion, or you're just tired of cracked lips, whip your pout into tip-top shape with these affordable scrubs.

By Susan Brickell
Updated March 21, 2019

Cracked, peeling, flaky? Chapped lips—whether from cold weather or compulsive lip licking—are the worst. Sometimes, no amount of lip balm is enough to soften a super dry pout.

You've probably been told that regular exfoliation of your face is key to maintaining a healthy glow. But did you know that exfoliation can also give you smoother lips? Using a physical scrub to remove dead, dull skin is important for lip health. Plus, lip scrubs help transform a dry, chapped pout into a perfectly smooth canvas for flawless balm, gloss, or lipstick application.

Even the roughest, driest lips are no match for these exfoliating and conditioning scrubs. Ready, set, pucker up.

RELATED: The Best Lip Balm Is Actually a Nipple Cream—Seriously

1
Winky Lux Sugared Matcha Lip Scrub

macys.com

With a blend of sugar and green tea extract, matcha fans will love this exfoliating and moisturizing lip scrub that heals even the most chapped lips. To use, apply a dime-sized amount to lips with your fingertips, rub in a circular motion, and remove with a damp cloth.

available at macys.com $16
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish

amazon.com

This rose- and mint-infused sugar scrub is packed with nourishing ingredients like organic shea butter and coconut oil to smooth, hydrate, and plump your pout.

available at amazon.com $19
SHOP NOW

3
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Pure Sugar Lip Scrub

amazon.com

Made with three types of sugar and grapeseed oil, this exfoliating lip scrub works to polish away dead skin on your lips, leaving them smooth and lipstick-ready. Also great? You can actually use this scrub all over your face to swap dull skin for a glowing complexion.

available at amazon.com $6
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Hanalei Company Sugar Lip Scrub

amazon.com

Boasting pure kukui nut oil—which has fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E—to soothe lips and shea butter to lock in moisture, this sugar scrub makes maintaining soft, supple lips easy.

available at amazon.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Frank Body Lip Scrub

nordstrom.com

Get your caffeine fix and a smoother pout with this coffee-based lip scrub. Made with ground robusta coffee, coffee seed oil, raw sugar, and cold-pressed macadamia oil, this delicious exfoliant plumps, conditions, and eliminates flakes.

available at nordstrom.com $13
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Tarte Lip Facial Lip Scrub

sephora.com

This hypoallergenic twist-up lip scrub gently exfoliates with super-fine sugar granules. Plus, it nourishes and softens lips with shea butter and antioxidant-rich algae.

available at sephora.com $16
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator

sephora.com

Loaded with brown sugar crystals that buff away flakes, as well as shea butter and jojoba oil to nourish skin, this hydrating lip scrub is a great addition to your morning or nighttime routine.

available at sephora.com $24
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
ChapStick Total Hydration Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub

amazon.com

More affordable and as effective as any high-end lip product, this refreshing peppermint scrub is formulated with naturally sourced ingredients, including sugar crystals, maracuja and coconut oils, shea butter, and vitamin E.

available at amazon.com $5
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
E.L.F. Lip Exfoliator

target.com

Infused with vitamin E and shea butter, this sugar exfoliator conditions, smooths, and protects lips. Bonus: It uses a fingerless application, so your hands won't get sticky.

available at target.com $3
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Beauty By Earth Lip Scrub

amazon.com

This organic formula is free of fragrance (making it great for sensitive skin) and chock-full of natural oils, extracts, and beeswax, which helps to soften and moisturize your pout post-exfoliation. Plus, it's Amazon's bestselling lip scrub!

available at amazon.com $11
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More