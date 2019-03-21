10 Exfoliating Lip Scrubs That Will Give You a Softer, Smoother Pout

Whether it's Friday night date, a special occasion, or you're just tired of cracked lips, whip your pout into tip-top shape with these affordable scrubs.
Cracked, peeling, flaky? Chapped lips—whether from cold weather or compulsive lip licking—are the worst. Sometimes, no amount of lip balm is enough to soften a super dry pout.
You've probably been told that regular exfoliation of your face is key to maintaining a healthy glow. But did you know that exfoliation can also give you smoother lips? Using a physical scrub to remove dead, dull skin is important for lip health. Plus, lip scrubs help transform a dry, chapped pout into a perfectly smooth canvas for flawless balm, gloss, or lipstick application.
Even the roughest, driest lips are no match for these exfoliating and conditioning scrubs. Ready, set, pucker up.
RELATED: The Best Lip Balm Is Actually a Nipple Cream—Seriously
1
Winky Lux Sugared Matcha Lip Scrub
With a blend of sugar and green tea extract, matcha fans will love this exfoliating and moisturizing lip scrub that heals even the most chapped lips. To use, apply a dime-sized amount to lips with your fingertips, rub in a circular motion, and remove with a damp cloth.
2
French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish
This rose- and mint-infused sugar scrub is packed with nourishing ingredients like organic shea butter and coconut oil to smooth, hydrate, and plump your pout.
3
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Pure Sugar Lip Scrub
Made with three types of sugar and grapeseed oil, this exfoliating lip scrub works to polish away dead skin on your lips, leaving them smooth and lipstick-ready. Also great? You can actually use this scrub all over your face to swap dull skin for a glowing complexion.
4
Hanalei Company Sugar Lip Scrub
Boasting pure kukui nut oil—which has fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E—to soothe lips and shea butter to lock in moisture, this sugar scrub makes maintaining soft, supple lips easy.
5
Frank Body Lip Scrub
Get your caffeine fix and a smoother pout with this coffee-based lip scrub. Made with ground robusta coffee, coffee seed oil, raw sugar, and cold-pressed macadamia oil, this delicious exfoliant plumps, conditions, and eliminates flakes.
6
Tarte Lip Facial Lip Scrub
This hypoallergenic twist-up lip scrub gently exfoliates with super-fine sugar granules. Plus, it nourishes and softens lips with shea butter and antioxidant-rich algae.
7
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator
Loaded with brown sugar crystals that buff away flakes, as well as shea butter and jojoba oil to nourish skin, this hydrating lip scrub is a great addition to your morning or nighttime routine.
8
ChapStick Total Hydration Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub
More affordable and as effective as any high-end lip product, this refreshing peppermint scrub is formulated with naturally sourced ingredients, including sugar crystals, maracuja and coconut oils, shea butter, and vitamin E.
9
E.L.F. Lip Exfoliator
Infused with vitamin E and shea butter, this sugar exfoliator conditions, smooths, and protects lips. Bonus: It uses a fingerless application, so your hands won't get sticky.
10
Beauty By Earth Lip Scrub
This organic formula is free of fragrance (making it great for sensitive skin) and chock-full of natural oils, extracts, and beeswax, which helps to soften and moisturize your pout post-exfoliation. Plus, it's Amazon's bestselling lip scrub!