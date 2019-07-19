This FDA-Approved Light Therapy Device Is the Easiest Way to Reduce Wrinkles and Signs of Aging at Home

When a device claims to reduce wrinkles and eliminate fine lines, it’s only natural to be completely skeptical. Any product can claim to be the fountain of youth, but how do you know when it’s legit?

You take the product in question, LightStim’s White LED Light Therapy Device ($165, marked down from $249; nordstrom) and ask the experts. What are the odds this FDA-approved light treatment can actually reduce wrinkles?

“It’s on par with topicals such as retinols, peptides and vitamin C,” says Debra Jaliman, MD, professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City and author of Skin Rules. “LED Light therapy has been shown to improve skin tone and texture with continued use. I certainly have no problem with patients using an at home device that can complement their in-office treatment.”

Of course, there’s no magical treatment that completely erases wrinkles overnight. But Dr. Jaliman says at-home light therapy devices “may certainly improve your skin’s appearance.”

So how does it work? LightStim’s 72 LEDs emit UV-free wavelengths that penetrate the top layer of your skin. This delivers a dose of light energy that enhances collagen production and improves your skin’s overall elasticity. Even though it *sounds* crazy, the LightStim is actually FDA-approved to treat periorbital wrinkles, AKA the fine lines around the eyes and lips.

You can also forget the phrase “beauty is pain.” Light therapy treatments are completely painless and super easy to use—in fact, it’s advertised as a perfect activity to do while reading. The ease-of-use is ideal, considering you’ll want to complete two to three treatments each week to maximize your results from the device.

The process itself is also very simple. All you have to do is prep any areas of the skin you want to target by rubbing the gentle LightStim photo serum (which is included) onto clean skin. Then place the handheld device directly onto your skin and hold—the built-in timer will let you know when three minutes are up (and you can move onto the next area).

The verdict? While the device is definitely an investment, the stamp of approval from Dr. Jaliman and the FDA proves it’s safety and effectiveness. And it doesn’t require any maintenance—you won’t have to replace cartridges, LEDS, or even batteries. Not to mention, you can get it for only $165 right now as part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale that just kicked off.

Ready to say goodbye to wrinkles, fine lines, and signs of aging with an easy at-home treatment? You’ll want to add this anti-aging device to your cart ASAP—the Nordstrom sale ends August 4, taking the heavily-discounted price with it.

