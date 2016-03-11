Lena Dunham Finally Swears Off Photoshop for Good

Lena Dunham has had it with magazines retouching her body and face.

The Girls star penned a lengthy post in this week's Lenny Letter explaining her decision to opt out of future photoshoots unless her images are printed unretouched. "Not done with getting my picture taken (once an insufferable ham, always an insufferable ham) but done with allowing images that retouch and reconfigure my face and body to be released into the world," she wrote.

Dunham explains that actresses Kate Winslet and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as singer Zendaya served as major inspiration for her decision as all of them have made the same stand before. "Thank you for letting me know that making such a choice or statement was possible. If any magazines want to guarantee they'll let my stomach roll show and my reddened cheek make an appearance, I am your girl Friday."

Just last week, Dunham spoke out against the controversial practice after a Spanish magazine had used a retouched image of her for its cover.

"It's a weird feeling to see a photo and not know if it's your own body anymore (and I'm pretty sure that will never be my thigh width but I honestly can't tell what's been slimmed and what hasn't.)," she says. "I'm not blaming anyone (y'know, except society at large.) ...Maybe it's turning 30. Maybe it's seeing my candidate of choice get bashed as much for having a normal woman's body as she is for her policies. Maybe it's getting sick and realizing ALL that matters is that this body work, not that it be milky white and slim. But I want something different now."

