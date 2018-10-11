The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Ridiculously Soft Hair

Leave-in conditioners are great for strengthening your hair (because who has time to waste brushing out knots?). Read on for our favorite leave-in conditioners on the market right now.
Between all of the styling, dying, and experimenting, it can feel like our hair is constantly taking a beating (or should we say, breaking?). But the unsung hero of haircare—leave-in conditioners, of course—might be your solution to strand distress once and for all.
First things first: There is nothing fussy or fancy about leave-ins compared to some other products out there. But whether you want to smooth out an air-dried look, protect strands from heat damage, or add some extra nourishment to your repertoire—just a few spritzes will allow you to stop stressing out about your ‘do and focus on other things going on in your life. Read on for a few favorites.
1
It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
When you think about leave-in conditioner, you typically expect it to deliver in a few ways: easy to apply, removes knots and tangles, smells good, doesn’t leave your hair oily or crunchy—and of course, it should make locks silky smooth. This tried-and-true formula checks off all boxes.
2
IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Leave-In Conditioner
We already know that hyaluronic acid is a superstar ingredient when it comes to hydrating skin. Turns out, it’s just as beneficial for thirsty hair. This unique canned formula contains a patented hyaluronic acid technology to pump moisture into dull, lifeless strands for up to 24 hours.
3
Bumble and Bumble Bb.Curl Custom Conditioner
Who says a leave-in conditioner just has to be a leave-in conditioner? This 3-in-1 product cleans strands as a cleansing conditioner, replenishes curls as a mask treatment, and also maintains bounce as a rich leave-in.
4
SheaMoisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment
Yes, you can still go snag-free without the silicones. In lieu of questionable chemicals, this spray combines ingredients straight from nature like sugarcane, meadowfoam seed oil, and marshmallow root to deliver slip and silk sans the icky stuff.
5
Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray
Consider this one sunscreen for your hair. After all, there is nothing worse than shelling out a bunch of cash on an expensive color job, just to watch it fade day-by-day. Here to save your blonde from going brassy is a micro-encapsulated argan oil technology that helps color stay put while antioxidants simultaneously protect strands from UV rays and pollution.
6
Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner
Curly girls know that if their mane craves one thing—it’s serious moisture. Luckily, a combination of prickly pear cactus, green tea, and arnica extracts in this rich cream quenches curls, providing lasting bounce without the crunch.
7
Living Proof Restore Repair Leave-In
You shouldn’t have to sacrifice hot tools for the sake of healthy hair. This restorative spray has been shown to improve hair strength by 15 times after just one use and also mends up to 93% of split ends. If the numbers aren’t convincing enough, perhaps you’ll be sold on its added UV protection, which guards tresses from daily damage that occurs beyond the blow dryer.
8
Leonor Greyl Tonique Vegetal Leave-In Treatment
The idea of putting something greasy like a leave-in on your hair all day can be a scary thought for oily-scalp types. But this special tonic is made specifically for you. Plant-derived ingredients like sage and horsetail plant balance your scalp while still holding your style in place (and grease-free) for longer than you’ve ever experienced before.