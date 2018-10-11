The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Ridiculously Soft Hair

Leave-in conditioners are great for strengthening your hair (because who has time to waste brushing out knots?). Read on for our favorite leave-in conditioners on the market right now.

Between all of the styling, dying, and experimenting, it can feel like our hair is constantly taking a beating (or should we say, breaking?). But the unsung hero of haircare—leave-in conditioners, of course—might be your solution to strand distress once and for all.

First things first: There is nothing fussy or fancy about leave-ins compared to some other products out there. But whether you want to smooth out an air-dried look, protect strands from heat damage, or add some extra nourishment to your repertoire—just a few spritzes will allow you to stop stressing out about your ‘do and focus on other things going on in your life. Read on for a few favorites.

