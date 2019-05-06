This Braided Hairstyle Is Exactly What You Need For Your Next Festival

Peace, love, braids.

By Health.com
May 06, 2019

Festival time is here, and so is super trendy festival hair. And this year, we’re seeing braids at every venue. It makes sense: Braids are a fun, carefree look, one that keeps your hair out of your face and requires zero fuss as you listen to your favorite bands.

Whether you rock cowboy boots or neon mesh, a cute braid will go with any festival style. So we asked celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko to show us how to get the look.

RELATED: This Cute Roll-Up Bun (With Bow!) Is Our Workday Savior

To start, generously spray dry shampoo for volume. (We recommend Batiste.)

Next, divide hair into three sections. French-braid the middle section to mid-scalp. Once the braid reaches mid-scalp, move to a traditional braid and continue all the way down, braiding it very tightly. Tie the end of the braid with an elastic band.

RELATED: How to Make a Perfect Textured Ponytail for Every Occasion

Next, move to the side braids. On one side, French-braid the hair to mid-scalp. Then, tie the section of hair with an elastic. Repeat on the other side.

To complete the do, loosen the middle braid and add more dry shampoo for a tousled look.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement