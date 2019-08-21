At the start of summer, I grew tired of taking the time to put on my moisturizer, foundation, concealer, and powder every morning before work. While I loved having even-toned, blemish-free skin throughout the day, I couldn’t imagine wearing all that heavy product on my face in the summer heat. I knew I needed to re-think my morning makeup routine, so I did what any millennial would do and turned to the Internet for advice. I never expected that through just a few minutes of research, I’d come across the multi-tasking skincare product that I soon couldn’t imagine my life without: Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20 ($46; nordstrom.com).

After the first day using it, I was hooked. The lightweight formula offered everything I was looking for—a moisturizer, sunscreen (it has SPF 20), and tinted BB cream—all in one convenient product. I love that I can wash my face in the morning and then apply just one product (instead of multiple) that moisturizes my skin, covers up minor redness and dark spots, and offers sun protection. Some days I choose to finish with a setting powder on top, or if I’m going for a higher-coverage look, I’ll follow up with a concealer stick and a heavier powder. But for my day-to-day makeup routine, I’ve found that less is more.

Like most tinted moisturizers, it gives subtle, buildable, and natural-looking coverage with a hint of color. I’ve never been one to strive for the “no makeup” makeup look (hey, it’s just not going to happen for me)—but wearing this tinted moisturizer is as close as I’ll ever get. Unlike others I’d tried, it never feels cake-y, heavy, or greasy on my skin—even after wearing it all day—nor does it start to come off after a few hours. This is also the only product of its kind that hasn’t caused breakouts on my skin. After checking out the ingredients, it was easy to understand why the Laura Mercier product is superior to the others.

Image zoom Nordstrom.com

To buy: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20, $46; nordstrom.com

It's dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic (read: won’t cause breakouts), and as someone with acne-prone skin, I strive to only use skincare products that are non-comedogenic, per the recommendation of my dermatologist. And as most acne sufferers know, having active blemishes or old scars does not give you a free pass from dry skin. The dreaded combination of blemishes and dry skin makes it complicated to find face makeup that works—if you choose a full-coverage foundation to hide acne, it often settles into the dry areas and becomes noticeable. But this moisturizer was able to even out my skin tone, cover minor blemishes, and hydrate the dryer areas without becoming cake-y.

I also have vitiligo—the autoimmune disease that causes random white patches to appear on the skin—and while many people with the condition choose not to cover it up, I personally prefer to (on my face, at least). When it comes to evening out the sporadic white spots on my face and blending them in with my regular skin tone, this tinted moisturizer has been a godsend. The formula even includes antioxidants like vitamin E, and as someone who lives among the air pollution and environmental aggressors of New York City, this is an added plus for the well-being of my skin.

Image zoom Getty Images

I'm not the only fan of this versatile beauty product. In 2016, Meghan Markle told Beauty Banter that she wore the Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer in place of foundation most days for “a dewy glow.” Aside from the royal stamp of approval, it has a near-perfect rating and over 3,300 customer reviews on Nordstrom. Many shoppers rave about the smooth, light, and even-toned coverage it provides on their skin.

One shopper called it “the best tinted moisturizer ever” and said, “I absolutely adore this moisturizer and have been using it for 10 years! It leaves my skin feeling so soft and smooth and provides a smooth, even finish. It’s lightweight but provides ample coverage for summer.”

Another wrote, “[This has been] my go-to moisturizer for 8 years now. Light enough to feel like I’m wearing nothing at all, but just the right amount of tint so I don’t scare people!”

After seeing how much customers loved it, the brand started offering a few variations on the original, including an Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer ($46; nordstrom.com) and an Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer ($46; nordstrom.com). I’ve opted to use the oil-free version for summer, and have found that I love it just as much, if not more, than the original. The only difference I’ve noticed is a slightly more mattifying finish, and if you have naturally oily skin like I do, a demi-matte look is much-needed in the summer heat. The product also comes in numerous different shades, so you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect match for your skin tone.

Image zoom Nordstrom.com

To buy: Laura Mercier Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20, $46; nordstrom.com

Whichever variation you go with, you can count on the same customer-loved, good-for-your-skin formula and natural, dewy finish that even Meghan Markle swears by for her gorgeous glow. For me, this all-in-one product checked all of my boxes and quickly became the one beauty item I can’t go without.

