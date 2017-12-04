10 Last-Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

These gorgeous beauty gifts will please any woman on your shopping list.
Maybe it's your hard-to-please sister-in-law, or perhaps your coworker sprung an unexpected gift on you and you don't yet have anything for her in return. No matter who she is, you can't go wrong by giving her the gift of beauty this holiday season. And even though we're down to the wire when it comes to shopping, you're still in the Amazon Prime two-day shipping window today. Below, we've curated our favorite hair, skin, and makeup products. Warning: you may end up wanting to buy a gift for yourself.
1
Clarisonic Mia2
Recommended by dermatologists and beloved by beauty enthusiasts, the Clarisonic deep-cleans the skin, leaving you with smoother, soft, and healthier-looking skin. This set includes the Mia2, a Radiance Brush Head, and Refreshing Gel Cleanser.
2
beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge
The beautyblender is the star of countless YouTube makeup tutorials for a reason: It works so well. Use it to apply foundation, get a Kardashian-worthy contour, or cover blemishes. The washable, reusable sponge is made from latex-free microbial foam, meaning it's safe for any skin type. A perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays.
3
FOREO LUNA Go
This vibrating facial cleansing brush is the size of a cotton pad, making it perfect for women who don't want to skimp on their skincare routine while traveling.
4
blowpro Titanium Travel Dryer
Get a salon-worthy blowout at home, at the gym, or on vacation with this travel-friendly hair dryer. The blowpro features titanium and pure air technology, which remove static electricity from the air and seal in all-day shine.
5
stila Bright and Bold Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set
Apply this stila lipstick in the morning and be ensured it will not rub off until you want it to. These bold, rich colors will even withstand the most indulgent holiday dinner.
6
Molton Brown Body Wash
Molton Brown body washes hydrate skin and rejuvenate your mind with rich, soothing scents. This coconut-sandalwood blend will transport you to a tropical island.
7
Aesthetica Cosmetics Brow Contour Kit
Brows will still be big come 2017. This 15-piece kit includes an eyebrow makeup pallette, powders, wax, stencils, tweezers, and step-by-step instructions to achieve perfectly sculpted eyebrows.
8
Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet 16 Combo Pack
Sheet mask fans and newbies alike will get their share of relaxation with this combo pack that features 16 collagen masks to infuse your skin leaving it supple and hydrated.
9
HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener
A best-seller on Amazon with over 18,000 5-star reviews, this hair straightener really delivers on getting a smooth, frizz-free look in minutes while also providing you with a glove to prevent burns, a traveling case, and argan oil to perfect your look.
10
FOREO Issa Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
We've said it before, but we'll say it again: This silicone toothbrush is amazing for anyone with sensitive teeth, and the bright, fun colors make it totally gift-able, too.