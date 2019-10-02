Is Laser Hair Removal Actually Permanent? Here's What You Need to Know

Everything you need to know before booking your first laser treatment, according to an expert.

By Susan Brickell
October 02, 2019
If you prefer to remove your body hair, you probably know the very real struggle of deciding on the best method. Shaving a few times a week is time-consuming (plus, razor burn is the worst), tweezing or using epilators can feel like employing a tiny torture device, and waxing can hurt like hell, especially if you have sensitive skin. The bad news? While all of these options offer quick, immediate results, none of them achieve 100% smooth, hairless skin—and it always grows back. 

Willing to invest more for fuzz-free skin? Laser hair removal might be your perfect solution. “Laser hair removal is a monochromatic beam of light that bypasses the epidermis and disables the reproductive cycle of the hair within the follicle,” Christian Karavolas, Founder of Romeo and Juliette Laser Hair Removal and President of the New York State Association of Laser Hair Removal Specialists, tells Health. Bottom line: the beam penetrates the root of the hair, thus destroying the hair follicle so it never even has a chance to grow. 

Considering going under the laser? Here’s everything you need to know about laser hair removal, according to an expert, before you make your decision.

The benefits and risks

Lasers can accurately target multiple hairs at once without damaging the surrounding skin, and the procedure is very fast, with the laser pulses lasting less than a second each. But what we’re really dying to know is this: Is laser hair removal permanent? Believe it or not, one session does, in fact, remove all the hair, and completing six sessions (spaced 6-8 weeks apart) offers long-lasting, permanent hair reduction, says Karavolas. 

While the laser works best on underarms, legs, and bikini areas—since these are non-hormonal areas where the skin is thinner and hair is thicker—it can be safely used on any body part, including places with finer hair like the face, fingers, and nipples. The ideal candidate for laser hair removal is someone with dark pigment in their body and facial hair—however, thanks to new lasers and updated technology, clients with fair skin and light hair can also expect successful results.

As for the risks, there is potential for superficial scabbing that usually resolves within two weeks, notes Karavolas. So it’s very important to do your research ahead of time and seek out a trained professional to minimize the risk of any adverse effects. Make sure the clinic you choose offers a complimentary consultation, so you can get all the information on the procedure upfront and discuss the expected results.

How to prepare for laser hair removal

Shave the area you’re having treated 1-2 days prior to laser hair removal, which will help the laser permeate the root of the hair without targeting hairs on the surface, says Karavolas. Do not wax or pluck hairs at least two weeks prior to laser hair removal, since the root needs to stay in tact in order for the laser to fully destroy the hair. And if you happen to be on your period but don’t want to miss an appointment, it’s perfectly acceptable to wear a tampon during treatment—just keep in mind that you may be more sensitive towards pain, so Karavolas does suggest waiting a few days.

What to expect during the treatment

The three most popular lasers used are Alexandrite (for light skin), NDYAG (for dark skin), and Splendor X by Lumenis—a combination laser that incorporates wavelengths from both types and is perfect for treating tanned skin—explains Karavolas. You’ll wear eye protection during the procedure, and the specialist might apply a lotion or gel to the area prior to starting to lessen the discomfort. 

The specialist will press a hand-held laser device to your skin, and each zap will last less than a second. Most agree that laser hair removal isn’t excruciatingly painful, although it can be slightly uncomfortable. Many people relate the feeling of the laser to being snapped with a rubber band (fun, right?) or a light pinch, but cold air or a cool mist of spray is applied to soothe the area throughout the process. Fortunately, the treatment is done very quickly, and many consider the pain to be much more tolerable than waxing.

Don’t workout directly afterward 

After the treatment, there may be some erythema—or skin redness—that can last anywhere from 20 minutes to a few hours, but this is perfectly normal. You can resume your daily activities within a few hours after the procedure, but Karavolas advises against working out on the same day: Your hair follicles will be very sensitive and inflamed post-treatment, and any activity that causes you to sweat could prolong irritation and even introduce bacteria into the follicle. The result? A skin rash, or worse, an infection. Yikes. Since your skin is going to be sensitive afterward, it’s also important to apply sunscreen to any treated area that will be exposed to the sun as an extra layer of protection.

Laser hair removal cost

The cost varies at different clinics, but Karavolas quotes pricing per session for the most popular areas as follows: $75 for upper lip, $75 for chin, $200 for basic bikini, $500 for full back, and $700 for full legs. You can expect the treatment of underarms to take five minutes, facial hair to take 10 minutes, a full bikini or full back to take up to 15 minutes, and full legs to take up to 20 minutes, he says. 

If you’re looking for a more affordable solution for hair removal or simply want a device to handle touch ups between professional treatments, you can actually perform laser hair removal at home thanks to a slew of safe tools. But before tackling your entire leg or the peach fuzz on your cheek with your new hand-held laser, you’ll first want to patch test a small area of skin on the inside of your arm, starting from the lowest energy level on the laser and moving to the highest. Wait 24 hours to ensure you don’t experience any adverse reactions, like tingling, discomfort, burns or swollen skin, before continuing use.

Ahead, the 5 best hair removal devices for safely and effectively performing laser hair removal at home, according to customer reviews.

1
Yundoo Hair Removal

amazon.com

This hand-held gadget allows you to choose between five different levels of energy for the laser, depending on your skin’s sensitivity—the higher the level, the faster and more effective hair removal will be—and targets your hair’s melanin to permanently destroy the follicle after multiple treatments. Also great? You don’t have to worry about replacing the device for a while, since it boasts 500,000 flashes.

“I have really dark, thick arm and leg hair naturally and hate shaving. I bought this to alleviate some of my hair issues, and it is working great. Much more affordable than professional laser treatments. Easy to use, has very little pain during use, and hair growth has been stunted in a short time,” wrote a reviewer

available at amazon.com $90
SHOP NOW

2
Smallrt IPL Hair Removal System

amazon.com

Amazon’s number one best-selling light hair removal device, this laser has five light levels to accommodate different skin sensitivities and two modes to choose between, depending on the area you wish to cover. The ‘flash mode’ is best for smaller areas like your upper lip, fingers, armpits, and bikini line, while ‘slide mode’ can be used on larger areas like your arms, legs, and back. 

“After having used it every 1 week on my underarms and bikini area using the highest level, it has gotten rid of approximately 80% of my hair,” noted one shopper. “Having fair skin and dark hair was to my advantage, and I won't ever go back to waxing.”

available at amazon.com $86
SHOP NOW

3
Mismon Laser Hair Removal

amazon.com

This tool features a built-in skin sensor to automatically determine the right energy level for your skin color, so removal is always safe, effective, and pain-free. While this luxury, at-home device may feel like  a splurge, it’ll actually save money on expensive professional laser hair removal treatments in the long run.

“I have PCOS so I grow A LOT of excess facial hair. It's super thick and black. I didn't think this product was going to work, but I am so pleasantly surprised!! I haven't even been using it for a full month but I'm already seeing results! Just this week I've noticed the hairs fall out when I touch them with tweezers or when I wash my face,” shared a customer.

available at amazon.com $190
SHOP NOW

4
PretiHom IPL Hair Removal

amazon.com

Not only does this laser hair removal instrument minimize hair growth and eradicate ingrown hairs, but it also claims to help circulation, reduce pore size, and tighten skin, offering an anti-aging effect. Plus, it comes with everything you need for a successful laser treatment at home: A razor, safety eye goggles, and calming aloe vera gel to soothe your skin post-treatment.

“This is an amazing at-home hair removal device! Even at the highest level, you don't really feel too much of a burn or sharp pain from the light, which is amazing. You can single flash for small sensitive areas, works for fingers/hands/face/bikini line. I love how there is a continuous flash setting as well, makes it go by a lot faster when doing legs and even if you go over small areas multiple times,” said a shopper

available at amazon.com $90
SHOP NOW

5
Silk’n Flash&Go Jewel Hair Removal Device

nordstrom.com

This at-home laser remover uses its own patented and FDA-cleared HPL technology to permanently remove hair. Bonus: The dermatologist-recommended product has a pointed applicator to zap strands in hard-to-reach areas, and it’s small enough to toss in your carry-on for touch-ups while traveling.

“After 2 times of using the device, I noticed a BIG difference in my most embarrassing problem area...my side burns,” raved one customer. “I continued to use it every other day until the hair was gone. I slowly increases the power and rarely I've to touch up. It has been THREE years and I have no problem facial hair!”

available at nordstrom.com $229
SHOP NOW

