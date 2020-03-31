Nordstrom Reviewers Swear By This Best-Selling Serum for Younger-Looking Skin

Image zoom

If your usual daily routine has been disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, you may be turning toward your skincare regimen as a way of staying grounded while spending time at home. And if you have more time to spare than usual, you may consider using it to discover new beauty favorites, like this Lancome anti-aging serum that thousands of Nordstrom shoppers love. Claiming to give you smoother, more radiant skin in as little as 7 days, the Lancôme Advanced Génfique Serum has racked up over 2,500 five-star reviews.

One of Lancôme’s best-selling products, the fast-acting serum works to restore youthful-looking skin by improving skin texture, fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity. With consistent use twice a day, it can leave behind rejuvenated, brighter skin.

To buy: Lancôme Advanced Génfique Serum, from $78; nordstrom.com

Equipped with a prebiotic-based formula, the product is also super hydrating and works to strengthen the moisture barrier of the skin, which accelerates surface recovery and reinvigorates plumpness and firmness.

The Lancôme Advanced Génfique Serum works on all skin types—from oily to dry—and comes with a handy self-loading dropper, ensuring you apply the right amount during each application. And while the serum is pricier than other options on the market—starting at $78 for a 1-ounce bottle—shoppers are convinced the powerful anti-aging formula is well worth it. It’s garnered glowing reviews across the internet from its thousands of fans, but above all, Nordstrom shoppers have shown just how dedicated they are to keeping the serum in their regimens.

“I am 47 years old and as soon as I started using it, I was told ‘how young I look.’ It makes my skin glow and it is a product that I will NEVER run out of. Incredible results,” wrote one user, while another said: “Once again Lancome has created a product with pure perfection. I absolutely love this product. I suffer from folliculitis so there has been a lot of wear and tear to my skin and I must say that this product has me looking more beautiful as ever.”

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new anti-aging skincare holy grail,, let this be a sign that it's time to hop on the Lancôme Advanced Génfique Serum bandwagon.

