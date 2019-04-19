When a new product or trend gets a seal of approval from a celebrity, we’re usually willing to try it out for the sake of journalism—especially if it’s a beauty or skincare trick that any of the Keeping Up with The Kardashians stars swear by. Whether it’s a toning butt mask or a genius hack for concealing under eye circles, we’ll admit to drinking the Kool-Aid when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner gang.

So when Kylie Jenner recently shared her diet routine in an Instagram story—including her daily coffee must-have, Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer ($29; amazon.com)—we knew we had to try it out for ourselves. In doing so, we also wanted to find out why seemingly everyone is jumping on the collagen powder bandwagon, and what exactly the benefits are of adding more collagen into your diet.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner - instagram.com/kyliejenner

What a dermatologist thinks about collagen creamers

Collagen is the most abundant protein in skin, making up an impressive 75-80% of the organ, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, told Health previously. Along with elastic tissue, collagen is found in the middle layer of skin (aka the dermis)—giving skin its fullness and plumpness—and in bone, tendons, ligaments, organs, muscle, blood vessels, and hair.

The good news? Collagen keeps your skin full and youthful-looking. But unfortunately, while our bodies do make new collagen every day, after age 25 we start to lose more collagen than we produce, Dr. Jaliman previously explained. The result? Fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and weakened joints—joy!

Enter: Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen Creamer, a dairy-free creamer rich in healthy fats from organic coconut milk and collagen protein. It has 10 grams of collagen peptides per serving that are sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows. What’s more, it’s free of any dairy, soy, carrageenan, gluten, artificial sweeteners, or added sugars. Instead, it’s made with just a few simple ingredients that you can actually pronounce—think organic coconut milk powder, collagen peptides, natural vanilla, organic bamboo shoot extract, and organic acacia fiber.

While it’s made for coffee lovers, the collagen creamer can also be added to matcha, oatmeal, baking recipes, and anywhere you may need a dairy-free milk substitute. It promises luscious hair, strong nails, and plump, radiant skin. I asked myself, WWKJD (what would Kylie Jenner do?) and decided to give her morning ritual a shot.

RELATED: I Tried the Maelys Booty Mask That Khloe Kardashian Swears By for a Toned Butt

Image zoom Amazon.com

To buy: Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer ($29; amazon.com)

What I thought about the Vital Proteins flavor and texture

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a coffee drinker. *Face palm.* I know what you’re thinking: “can I really trust someone who doesn’t drink coffee?” I feel the same about people who don’t like wine or dessert—total serial killers. I love the smell, taste, and the idea of starting each morning with a cold brew, but my body, unfortunately, physically rejects it. I end up with awful stomach aches, the shakes, and a feeling of unsettledness that keeps me up all night.

How was I going to try Jenner’s morning go-to for gorgeous hair, skin, and nails? Luckily, if you’re not a coffee lover, you can also mix the collagen creamer into other breakfast bevvies, like matcha or hot tea. After raiding the office kitchen and finding no trace of matcha, I settled on a piping hot cup of English Breakfast tea. I take my tea with milk, so I completely assumed this creamer would be the perfect substitute. Oh, how wrong I was. After adding one scoop to my tea and mixing, the texture remained powdery and gritty— sipping it felt like I was drinking sand. Plus, the flavor completely overwhelmed the tea instead of adding just a hint of vanilla and coconut. Yuck.

The next morning I picked up a matcha latte from my local coffee shop and gave the collagen creamer another try—not bad! I decided to stick to one scoop of the creamer instead of two, and it blended so much better in the latte. Because I already had milk mixed in, the creamer served as just a slight sweetener and perfectly complemented the matcha. Throughout the next few weeks, I alternated between adding the collagen creamer to matcha lattes and sprinkling it into my morning oatmeal (which gave it just the right amount of sweetness, by the way).

RELATED: People Everywhere Are Drinking Collagen—Here's Why

Did it work?

My strategy was simple: add one scoop (two scoops became too gritty) into my morning matcha or oatmeal, and instantly transform into Kylie Jenner—kidding.

But while my fine blonde hair didn’t morph into a Jenner-like gorgeous thick mane, it did look shinier, healthier, and softer. Was it thanks to the collagen creamer or a new shampoo and conditioner duo I was using? Unclear. But, it absolutely could be due to both.

What’s more, my face appeared more hydrated and glowy after introducing the creamer into my diet—which felt like an added bonus since I get super dry skin in the winter. Was it all because of this magic powder, or from switching my morning face cream to Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer ($68; sephora.com)? *Shrug.*

The one thing that I’m certain I can credit to the collagen creamer is getting my nails into the best shape they’ve ever been. After the last few weeks spent sipping on collagen, my thin, brittle nails (thank you, gel manicures) have gotten shockingly harder, longer, and more durable. Being a former—and still recovering—nail biter, I’ve always struggled with having pretty, natural nails that don’t need to be constantly hidden by polish. I’ve been able to go polish-free—allowing my nails to breathe—and I’m not even self-conscious about how they look.

Don’t believe me? Amazon reviews are here to back up this collagen creamer. “I noticed my skin and nails improved in for first week,” wrote one reviewer. “My joints also felt so much better from running, cycling, and yoga. The taste is a little different at first but now I am used to it and love it.”

“I am on my third container and I have to say my hair looks awesome and I love the richness the product gives my coffee (I also add sweetened creamer). Some reviews mention clumps, that can be overcome with stirring a little bit more,” shared another.

“I am in love with all these products! These products make it so easy to incorporate a healthy and yummy fat into my cooking,” said yet another customer.

The final verdict

I’m willing to take a little extra texture in my morning tea if it means thicker nails and hair. And the best part is, you don’t have to break the bank to score Jenner’s favorite vanilla-flavored creamer. Pick up a tub of Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer on Amazon for just $29, or opt for the travel-friendly packets—perfect for traveling or stashing in your office desk— for $45 for a 14-pack.

Next up on my list? I love to bake, so I’m planning on snapping up the Vital Proteins Mocha Collagen Creamer ($29; amazon.com) and whipping up these gooey decadent pumpkin brownies—because if Kylie Jenner thinks it’s worth a purchase, I’m all in.

RELATED: I Tried Kim Kardashian’s Trick for Making Dark Under Eye Circles Disappear