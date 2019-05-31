The dust had hardly settled after Kylie Jenner’s walnut face scrub took the Internet by storm, before she is once again being dragged for—wait for it—how she washes her face. On Wednesday, Jenner posted a video to Twitter and Instagram of herself sloppily cleansing her face for a legitimate five seconds, which sent many social media users into full-on meltdowns.

In the now viral video, the beauty mogul pumps the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash from her new skincare line into her hand, before quickly and haphazardly rubbing the product over her cheeks, nose, and chin, and barely on her forehead. This left followers wondering: Does this poor soul even know how to cleanse her face? It's unclear.

The cutesy, flowery filter she added to the video tutorial made it difficult to see the cleanser’s results. Did it leave her skin clean, fresh, and glowy? We’ll never know. But it did not distract fans from noticing (and raising hell) that her brand new, still-tagged washcloth was completely streaked with makeup after drying her face. Um, that's not how you wash your face. Smh.

People lost it over Jenner’s video, and did not hold back as they took to Twitter to slam the beauty entrepreneur. Comments poured in pointing out the washcloth covered in foundation, and the fact that she didn’t even secure her hair back before washing her face. “This how you wash your face when you can buy new skin,” one user said. “Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn't even know how to wash their face properly,” another commented.

Because Jenner’s face washing left much to be desired (understatement of the year), we decided to take the public’s concern to a dermatologist. So, what is the proper way to wash your face and how long should you actually spend cleansing?

A mistake many of us make—including Jenner, clearly—is washing our faces with just our fingertips. “Fingers can’t exfoliate and besides, bacteria lurks under fingernails,” says Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City. The best practice: use cotton rounds or a fresh washcloth each time you cleanse your face, Dr. Jaliman recommends.

Jenner seemingly applies no pressure while cleansing, which also does zero service for your skin. Dr. Jaliman suggests gently rubbing and adding some pressure while you wash your face, though you should also be careful not to scrub so hard you irritate your skin (especially around the nose and on the neck). When you’re finished, pat—don’t rub—your face dry.

In the video, Jenner works the foamy product into her cheeks and chin, but neglects her forehead and the edges of her face, where makeup often tends to accumulate. It’s important to focus on the edges of your face and hairline since bacteria builds up in that area, explains Dr. Jaliman. “Many, such as Kylie, avoid that area so that they don’t mess up their fresh blow dry,” she adds.

Be sure to spend 30-60 seconds washing your face, Dr. Jaliman tells Health. It’s obvious that the 5 seconds it took Jenner to cleanse her face is far from enough. Dr. Jaliman points out that the beauty mogul did a careless job in order to quickly post and advertise her face wash, and she doubts this is how Jenner actually washes her face. Fingers crossed she’s right.

One detail that is still grossing people out is the foundation-streaked washcloth (eww). Keep in mind that after you cleanse your face and pat it dry, there shouldn’t be any makeup residue left behind on your towel—and if there is, always follow up with a second wash, says Dr. Jaliman. If stubborn mascara is giving you an issue, use a makeup remover wipe to take it off, she adds.

While the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash rings in at $24 for just 5 ounces, you can snap up a dermatologist-approved foaming pick for less than half the price (and get more than double the amount of product!). "My favorite drugstore face wash is CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser ($11; walmart.com)," Dr. Jaliman previously told Health. “It contains ceramides, which repair and protect the skin's barrier, and hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated.”

To buy: CeraVe Foaming Face Cleanser ($11; walmart.com)

Many are quick to drink the Kardashian-Jenner Koolaid when it comes to diets and skin care, but we’ll just stick to tried-and-true products—like the CeraVe Foaming Cleanser—that are recommended by actual experts, thanks.

