Kylie Jenner has never been one to shy away from a bold beauty look, especially when it comes to her hair. From neon blue highlights to a platinum blonde bob, the 22-year-old proved that she can rock just about every color and cut out there. And her latest style is no different.

On February 28, the youngest of the Kardashian clan took to Instagram to show off her newly dyed caramel-colored locks while posing in her private jet next to her purple alligator skin Birkin bag, as one does. She captioned her post "brb baby," and it received over eight million likes in three days. Casual.

Jenner first gave her fans a peek at her lighter locks on February 14, when she shared a selfie to Instagram with the caption, "new vibe." People went crazy over the look, with thousands of followers commenting on the post to share their approval.

"Omg can you keep this color forever jeezzzz," one person wrote.

"Yesssssss! She’s inching closer to blondeeee 😍😍 this looks so bomb," another added.

Since her debut post, Jenner has shared a few follow-up shots, most of which have her posing in whatever tropical locale she's visiting. While it's not surprising to see softer brown locks on Jenner, it does look like this summer style is more than just a wig. In a few of her recent posts, she posed with her hair pulled back in a tight ponytail, color still in tact. She added a few pics of herself rocking an extended braid as well.

While true fans know that it's probably only a matter of time until Jenner changes up her look again, it's safe to say that the new caramel color is a follower favorite. Don't be surprised to see this look everywhere this spring.

