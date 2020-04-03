Kristen Bell Has the Perfect Hack to Looking Like You Got a Full Night’s Sleep

Under-eye bags are the ultimate betrayers. They’re the first area to inform everyone if you got a poor night’s sleep, whether that occurred because your mind wouldn’t stop racing or you watched too many episodes of Tiger King. Thankfully, Kristen Bell has a hack for that—and we don’t mean for watching less Netflix.

While sharing some of her favorite products in a curated storefront on Verishop (a philanthropic space to “shop for a cause”) Bell revealed her go-to eye treatment is the Kora Organics Noni Radiant Eye Oil ($38; verishop.com). The actress claimed the “roller tricks everyone into thinking you got a good night’s sleep”—and if anyone knows about missing a few zzzs, it’s Bell, one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses who leads a super busy lifestyle.

The perfect pick for tired, puffy eyes, this treatment packs 7 different organic oils, including anti-inflammatory rosehip oil, firming sea buckthorn oil, and hydrating avocado oil. They work in combination with tomato extract (which brightens skin and reduces the appearance of redness) and de-puffing coffee seed extract to leave your under eye area looking fresh and glowing, even if your night consisted of tears or minimal sleep.

A great choice for anyone on-the-go, the roll-on treatment is also packed with kahai oil. Nicknamed nature’s retinol, this ingredient is often touted as an anti-aging ingredient to promote elasticity since it’s high in nourishing vitamin E and skin barrier-maintaining linoleic acid. That means you can say bye-bye to fine lines, in addition to bags, around the eyes.

Even more important is what the eye oil is made without: The entire Kora Organics beauty line is made with a blend of organic and sustainably sourced ingredients, so you’ll never see parabens or sulfates on the label. Plus, this under-eye treatment ditches synthetic fragrances, so it’s ideal for all skin types—even super sensitive skin.

What’s more, the non-greasy formula can easily be worn under makeup. You can choose to use it during your nighttime skincare regimen, too: After cleansing, simply roll the product under the eyes using the cooling quartz roller ball on the applicator and gently tap into the skin.

Of course, Bell isn’t the only celeb entranced with all-natural treatment. It’s one of Miranda Kerr’s go-to picks from the line, though she is the owner and CEO of the brand. However, non-biased shoppers also have plenty of love for the oil—19,000 “loves” on Sephora, to be exact. Luckily, you can try it for yourself in just 24 hours thanks to Verishop’s free one-day shipping. And even if you’re not interested in eye oil, there are plenty of other Bell-approved picks ripe for the picking on her Verishop storefront.

