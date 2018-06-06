This Is Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite Foundation for Her Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin

When one of the Kardashian-Jenner girls takes to their app or website to recommend a beauty product, a frenzy usually ensues (proof: all the times Kylie has to restock her famous Lip Kits). Most recently, the eldest Kardashian sister shared a post titled "The Exact Makeup I Use on My Face," and touted a foundation that she claims doesn't irritate or cause breakouts on her sensitive and acne-prone skin.

The foundation of her choice: Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation Acne Control ($76; dermstore.com and amazon.com), which comes in 14 different shades. "I have it in a few shades, so it matches my skin if I'm tan," Kardashian explains, adding that she's currently using the Almond color. She's so serious about this formula, in fact, that she requests the professionals use it on her, too. "I make sure anyone doing my makeup uses this foundation," she says.

Kardashian calls this the "best breathable foundation" thanks to its lightweight texture. And anyone who struggles with breakouts knows that while you often do want to cover them up, the last thing you want is to clog your pores even more.

Another reason this foundation is so great for acne-prone skin? The formula packs salicylic acid, a powerhouse ingredient for unclogging pores that not only treats existing breakouts, but helps to prevent new ones from cropping up.