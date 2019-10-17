There’s no celebrity better suited to guide you through the world of organic and all-natural beauty brands than Kourtney Kardashian. The eldest Kardashian not only regularly shares the importance of all-natural skincare on her website Poosh, but she even previously lobbied in D.C. for FDA regulations on cosmetics and beauty products.

Luckily, the ‘Queen of Clean’ regularly shares her top clean beauty picks, whether it’s an all-natural toothpaste or a nourishing clay face mask, on her lifestyle site. In fact, that’s exactly how we discovered the iS Clinical Warming Honey Cleanser ($42, amazon.com), which is a current staple in Kardashian’s skincare routine.

The mom-of-three gave the exfoliating cleanser her stamp of approval and explained that she loves how the gentle, honey-based formula warms up as its massaged into the skin. Plus, she said the blemish-banishing gel actually tastes delicious, too (in case you were wondering about the taste…).

“When you’re massaging it onto your face, a little gets into your mouth, and it tastes so good,” Kardashian said on her site. “I literally want to eat it.”

While we wouldn’t recommend *actually* eating this honey cleanser by the spoonful (this KK-approved honey is a much safer bet), Kardashian’s willingness to ingest a little cleanser does speak to her trust in the skincare brand. Plus, she mentioned that she’s also a huge fan of the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum ($148; amazon.com), a nourishing serum packed with soothing Vitamin C and blemish-fighting kojic acid.

Despite a delightfully sweet taste, there are plenty of other benefits you’ll find from this facial cleanser. It’s packed with antioxidant-rich Japanese Green Tea extract, glycerin, and exfoliating papaya enzymes—meaning each application not only clears out your pores, but also leaves your skin ultra-hydrated and undeniably smooth.

Even though we’ve never seen Kardashian with a blemish, this cleanser is also ideal for acne-prone skin. The combination of amino acids and antioxidants from the honey, royal jelly, and propolis make it a great all-natural option for fighting blemishes. One five-star reviewer on Amazon even said it “cleared my acne by almost 100%.”

In fact, most of the customer reviews on Amazon are extremely positive. One reviewer called it their trick for baby soft skin, while another claimed it makes them “look forward to washing my face.” Also described as a “luxurious treat” by everyday users, it’s clear why Kardashian considers the iS honey cleanser a skincare product worth owning.

If you’re ready to clean up your beauty routine or simply want an all-natural solution for treating acne, this cleanser is definitely worth investigating. Luckily, Kardashian’s top pick is still in stock on Amazon and ready to ship whenever you add it to your cart. You’ll just have to decide whether the brand’s matching serum is worth the splurge!

