Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the 8 Beauty Products She Can’t Live Without

The clean-beauty advocate and KUWTK star shares a few of her favorite products.

By Aili Nahas
March 24, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Greg Swales

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot going on. Not only is she one of the stars of television's preeminent reality shows, but she's also a mother of three and runs Poosh, her site dedicated to helping women live a healthier lifestyle.

Whether you've watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians or follow the beauty mogul on social media, you might have noticed that she encourages viewers of the show and fans of her site to be more aware of what they put in and on their body—and makes a point to highlight eco-friendly options.

Kardashian revealed her clean-beauty must haves to Health—from skin creams and serums to her favorite deodorant and shower product—and, naturally, our shopping carts are full.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian on Changing Her Lifestyle to Be More Healthy: From Vampire Facials to Giving Up Calorie Counting

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

Courtesy of manufacturer

To buy: Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream ($28, was $40; ulta.com)

Nécessaire The Body Wash in Sandalwood

Courtesy of manufacturer

To buy: Nécessaire The Body Wash in Sandalwood ($25; nordstrom.com)

RELATED: You'll Want to Steal Kourtney Kardashian's $8 Skincare Hack for Brighter Skin

Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner

Courtesy of manufacturer

To buy: Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner ($34-$36; dermstore.com)

KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Set

ULTA

To buy: KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Set ($32; ulta.com)

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Gets 'Blood Facial' as Sister Kim Battles Lawsuit Over Vampire Facials

Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD

HORA SKINCARE

To buy: Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD ($50; horaskincare.com)

Taos Aer Next- Level Deodorant in Lavender Myrrh

Courtesy of manufacturer

To buy: Taos Aer Next- Level Deodorant in Lavender Myrrh (from $12; taosaer.com)

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Swears By the Aquis Hair Turban for Stronger, Shinier Locks

Shiva Rose Nectar Body Oil

Courtesy of manufacturer

To buy: Shiva Rose Nectar Body Oil ($85; shivarose.com)

  • By Aili Nahas
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com