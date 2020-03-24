Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the 8 Beauty Products She Can’t Live Without
The clean-beauty advocate and KUWTK star shares a few of her favorite products.
Kourtney Kardashian has a lot going on. Not only is she one of the stars of television's preeminent reality shows, but she's also a mother of three and runs Poosh, her site dedicated to helping women live a healthier lifestyle.
Whether you've watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians or follow the beauty mogul on social media, you might have noticed that she encourages viewers of the show and fans of her site to be more aware of what they put in and on their body—and makes a point to highlight eco-friendly options.
Kardashian revealed her clean-beauty must haves to Health—from skin creams and serums to her favorite deodorant and shower product—and, naturally, our shopping carts are full.
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
To buy: Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream ($28, was $40; ulta.com)
Nécessaire The Body Wash in Sandalwood
To buy: Nécessaire The Body Wash in Sandalwood ($25; nordstrom.com)
Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner
To buy: Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner ($34-$36; dermstore.com)
KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Set
To buy: KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Set ($32; ulta.com)
Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD
To buy: Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD ($50; horaskincare.com)
Taos Aer Next- Level Deodorant in Lavender Myrrh
To buy: Taos Aer Next- Level Deodorant in Lavender Myrrh (from $12; taosaer.com)
Shiva Rose Nectar Body Oil
To buy: Shiva Rose Nectar Body Oil ($85; shivarose.com)