Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the 8 Beauty Products She Can’t Live Without

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot going on. Not only is she one of the stars of television's preeminent reality shows, but she's also a mother of three and runs Poosh, her site dedicated to helping women live a healthier lifestyle.

Whether you've watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians or follow the beauty mogul on social media, you might have noticed that she encourages viewers of the show and fans of her site to be more aware of what they put in and on their body—and makes a point to highlight eco-friendly options.

Kardashian revealed her clean-beauty must haves to Health—from skin creams and serums to her favorite deodorant and shower product—and, naturally, our shopping carts are full.

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

To buy: Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream ($28, was $40; ulta.com)

Nécessaire The Body Wash in Sandalwood

To buy: Nécessaire The Body Wash in Sandalwood ($25; nordstrom.com)

Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner

To buy: Rahua Classic Shampoo and Conditioner ($34-$36; dermstore.com)

KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Set

To buy: KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Set ($32; ulta.com)

Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD

To buy: Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD ($50; horaskincare.com)

Taos Aer Next- Level Deodorant in Lavender Myrrh

To buy: Taos Aer Next- Level Deodorant in Lavender Myrrh (from $12; taosaer.com)

Shiva Rose Nectar Body Oil

To buy: Shiva Rose Nectar Body Oil ($85; shivarose.com)