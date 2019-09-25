Kourtney Kardashian might be rich enough to buy every product at her local Sephora, but the eldest Kardashian sister *still* knows a good skincare deal when she spots one. Case in point: Kourt just revealed that swears by the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask ($10, amazon.com) in her self-care skincare routine.

She shared the product as part of her website’s newest series #PooshWellnessWednesdays, which highlights how different women partake in self-care. Naturally, Kardashian kicked off the series by giving everyone a peek into her personal relaxation routine.

A standard self-care day includes a trip to the farmer’s market with her kids, spending a few hours by the pool with a book (her current pick is The Untethered Soul), and treating her skin with *three* different face masks. Yes, three.

She chooses from a rotation of seven different face masks depending on her skin’s current needs. Her top picks ranged in price from the luxurious Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask ($145; sephora.com) to the slightly more affordable Caudalie Instant Detox Mask ($30; amazon.com).

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Leggings Are So Good, Everyone Should Own a Pair

But the real standout on her list was the budget-friendly Aztec Healing Clay Mask that costs just $10 for a one-pound tub of product (talk about a bargain!). Also a favorite of fellow celeb Mindy Kaling, the clay mask already has a cult following on Amazon, where it’s garnered over 17,000 customer reviews—and counting.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask, $10; amazon.com

While you might expect such a beloved product to be packed with crazy ingredients, the mask’s clean, natural formula contains just powdered bentonite clay sourced from California. When mixed with water or apple cider vinegar, it turns into a powerful skin detox treatment that removes impurities and cleans out pores in just five to 10 minutes.

Plus, the low $10 price point ensures you can use the mask from your head to your toes without feeling like you're wasting precious product. And with Kardashian’s stamp of approval, you already know it’s clean purchase—you don’t have to worry about additives, fragrances, or even animal byproducts.

RELATED: I Tried the Maelys Booty Mask That Khloe Kardashian Swears By for a Tone Butt

Over 12,000 customers gave this mask a stellar five-star review, with many calling it an actual “miracle product.” Whether you need to tackle acne or simply want to give your skin a little extra TLC, this mask is a low-commitment way to test out a Kardashian fave. Plus, with Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping, you can have it in time for your own self-care Sunday.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter