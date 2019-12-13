If you thought the secret to Kourtney Kardashian’s luscious locks was a talented hairstylist and a collection of pricey hair products—you’re probably right. However, the reality star did let us in on one simple hair product she swears by for her shiny mane: the Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban ($30; sephora.com).

“I discovered the Aquis hair turban a little over a year ago,” Kardashian wrote in a post on her website Poosh. “Not only does it cut down on drying time, but it also minimizes frizz and breakage and increases shine. I’ve really noticed a difference in my hair texture, shine, and strength, and way less damage overall. It’s become a necessity in my getting-ready routine.”

Unlike your typical towel, this hair turban uses the brand’s signature “Aquitex” wicking fabric made from a polyester and nylon blend. The result is a towel that dries your hair in half the time, making air drying a much more do-able feat for those with long hair.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Leggings Are So Good, Everyone Should Own a Pair

While a faster dry might just seem like a convenient way to save time when getting ready, it’s actually healthier for your hair, too; hair follicles weaken when wet, similar to your nails, making them more susceptible to breakage. Plus, too much water entering into more porous hair shafts can lead to frizzier and limper locks.

Beyond a long list of benefits for your hair—including longer-lasting color and less breakage—the Aquis towel is a super sustainable option. The turban is not only made with non-toxic material, but it also results in less electricity usage since it minimizes the need for excessive blow-drying. According to the brand, most Aquis users save about 19,500 watts of energy (and 13 hours of time) by switching from a towel to a hair turban.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Secret for White Teeth is This $4 Toothpaste from Amazon

Image zoom Sephora

To buy: Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban, $30; sephora.com

Designed to work on all hair types, from curly to coiled to stick straight, it also allows you to dry your hair hands-free. The lightweight towel has a button and elastic clasp in the back, so once you wrap your hair up in it, it’ll stay in place as you go about the rest of your morning or nighttime routine.

While Kardashian loves the turban so much that she decided to create her own version with the brand, the original Aquis towel has plenty of positive reviews from customers. One five-star reviewer on Sephora said they were “officially addicted” to the towel after seeing the positive impact it had on their hair, while another said it makes “a notable difference” and leaves their hair “so much softer.”

Fortunately, Kardashian’s “necessity” is actually super affordable. The Aquis turban, which comes in five different colors, is just $30. Considering it’s bound to last for years to come and will help reduce your energy bill, we can’t help but think it’ll practically pay for itself. Your shinier, bouncier locks will be an added bonus.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.