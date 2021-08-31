I like to consider myself a loyal person, but when it comes to makeup, this isn't always the case. I love experimenting with different products so much that in order for me to repurchase an item, it has to make a really lasting impression. For this reason, I've cycled through countless mascaras over the years—but my most recent one has me thinking it might be time to finally settle down. Kosas's The Big Clean Mascara transforms my lashes in just one coat and keeps them perfectly curled and fluffy all day long.