Finding the right sunscreen for your face is definitely a challenge—you don’t want anything too thick, but you still want to make sure you’re protecting your skin from damaging UV rays. Unfortunately, a lot of the drugstore sunscreens we pick up leave us with a white cast or are just too greasy to wear on a daily basis under makeup.

That’s why I'm obsessed with this airy-finish sunscreen created by South Korean cosmetics brand Etude House. I came across it on Amazon when I was searching for something lightweight to use on my super oily skin. After seeing all the positive reviews (over 500 people have given it a five-star rating), I decided to test it out, and I’ve never used another facial sunscreen since.

Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk ($9; amazon.com) boasts SPF 50 with a PA+++ rating, which means it has high UVA protection. SPF protects you from UVB rays, which cause burns, while UVA rays cause browning of the skin and wrinkles. This sunscreen is white-cast free, has a super mild scent that disappears after application, and doesn’t feel like you’re wearing sunscreen on your face at all.

It leaves my face semi-matte, which is nice because—while I do want my face to be oil free—I also don’t want it to be super dry, and I still want dewiness and a little bit of natural glow. My skin tends to get super shiny in the middle of the day, especially during the summer, but after applying this sunscreen in the morning I don’t need to blot my face at all (even if it’s an extra humid day).

In terms of makeup, I tend to wear a bit of concealer or BB cream to cover up blemishes and pores, but I don’t feel the need to after using this sunscreen. It actually blurs my pores and has a calming effect on my skin, so during the summer I’m confident enough to leave the house with only this sunscreen on my face. Plus, when I do wear makeup over it, the sunscreen acts as a primer, making my skin super smooth for application and generally looks better than when I apply without it.

“Holy. Grail. This is it. The sunscreen of your dreams,” one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer wrote. “Very refreshing, vanishes quickly. It goes on silky smooth. It doesn't sting my eyes or make me itchy, bumpy, oily, red, etc. 10/10, two thumbs up, just buy it already.”

When it comes to the Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk, I can’t help but mimic this reviewer’s advice: Just buy it already!

