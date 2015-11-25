5 of the Weirdest (and Coolest) Korean Beauty Trends

We have South Korea to thank for some of the most innovativeÂ beauty products on the market: BB creams, cushion compacts, sheet masks. The number ofÂ newÂ (and sometimes strange) beauty trends that comeÂ from this small East Asian nation is unparalleled. Here, five of the latest onesÂ we can't stop salivating over.

This amazing 'glass' nail art



The latest trend making its way over from Seoul features a shatteredÂ glass effect onÂ the nail. It's not real glass, rather pieces of cellophane that look like shards of glass and reflect light beautifully.Â The appliquÃ©, which is adhered with a gel or regular top coat, looks great on every polish colorÂ and adds texture that's unachievable with other mediums.

The mask-making juicer

Although we love sheet masks, they can be pricey. This new machine makesÂ it a lot easier to DIY them at home, so you can haveÂ one whenever you want. All you have to do is load up the device with good-for-you fruits and veggies, and the finished product is a gel mask that disintegrates asÂ you wear it, so the nutrients become absorbed into skin. The machine is currently only available inâyes, you guessed itâSouth Korea, but we're crossing our fingers thatÂ this trendÂ makes its way stateside soon.

This is by far the coolest thing I've seen in beauty innovation for the DIY enthusiast. A machine that juices any fruit into a hydrogel mask! You can even personalize with serums and essences! This machine won't be hitting the market until 2016 at least since they're just now shopping for a domestic distributor 😢 #iwantone 🍅🍆🍉🍈🍍🍎🍒🍓🍏🍐🍑🍋🍊🍇🍌🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻 A video posted by Joyce Kong (@joyceikong) on Oct 15, 2015 at 8:31pm PDT

These rubber masks

Like instant oatmeal, there's only one step needed to make this cool trend work:Â just add water. The mask is packagedÂ as powder in a little tub (with a spatula), and once you mix in water, a slimy paste develops. The benefit of a rubber mask? It can truly cover your entire face, whereas sometimes a sheet mask won'tÂ fit properly. After you applyÂ the mask,Â wait ten to fifteen minutes for it to harden into a rubber consistency before peeling it off. Try it: Lindsay Modeling Rubber Mask ($6; glowrecipe.com)

This intense foot peel



We've all had that moment where we've ogled the perfection of tiny baby feetâso smooth! So callus-free! This product claims to revert our pawsÂ back to that baby-like state. The catch? It's a chemical peel, so dead skin that's been building up on your foot willÂ flakeÂ off into your sock, which isn'tÂ a pretty sight (you've been warned). However, once you see the end result, theÂ unpleasant shedding will have been well worth it. Try it: Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel ($25; drugstore.com)

Peel-off lip tint

Although this product does addÂ an extra step to your lipstick routine, the color that's left behind is no joke. Here's how it works: Apply the color just as you would any lip gloss and wait fifteen minutes before peeling offÂ the hardened gel. The result? A beautiful, richÂ tintÂ that has slightly less pigment than a lipstick. It's a true stain, though, meaning itÂ won't budge even after a night of eating and drinking. Try it: BERRISOM Chu My Lip Tint ($13; amazon.com)

