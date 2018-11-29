These Women Are Smashing Their Makeup Because They're Sick of Insane Beauty Standards

The pressure to wear pounds of makeup has to stop.

By Susan Brickell
November 29, 2018

A new feminist movement is sweeping Instagram, as some South Korean women are rebelling against unattainable beauty standards that have become a cultural norm in their country. The movement, called Escape the Corset, sprang up over the summer on YouTube and Twitter, and is now gaining momentum on Instagram. It's a call to arms for women to ditch their insanely extensive skincare and makeup routines and embrace minimalism.

As the 8th largest cosmetics market in the world, South Korea represents nearly 3% of the global market. In 2017, the Korea Herald reported that most girls between the ages of 10 and 12 owned an average of three beauty products. If you're familiar with K-Beauty, this is probably not too surprising: The whole world has become obsessed with the country's famous multi-step routines (think: 10-12 different skincare products diligently applied twice a day). It's also not uncommon for South Korean high schoolers to get plastic surgery for graduation, according to The Atlantic.

In response, more and more South Koreans are making their voices heard on Instagram to push back against impossible beauty expectations for women. Lipstick and long platinum blonde locks are being swapped for bare-faced complexions and dark, lived-in haircuts. They're sloughing off layers of makeup in order to ground themselves in authenticity.

현재의 나와 인형으로 살던 7개월 전의 나 긴 금발머리에 항상 치마를 입고 화장을 공들여 하던 나를 성별을 떠나 모든 사람들이 예뻐했다. 심리학과에 금발머리하면 내가 떠오를만큼 나는 화려하게 꾸미고 다니길 좋아했다. 실제로 내 옷장엔 바지가 사계절 다 합해서 두 벌 밖에 없었으며, 겨울에도 살색스타킹을 신고 다니고, 갖고 있던 섀도우와 립 종류는 50개를 넘어섰다. 나는 인형처럼 귀엽고 사랑스러운 나를 너무 좋아했고, 딱 그만큼 그것들을 버리기가 힘들었다. 하지만 나는 인형이 되는 것을 그만두었다. 그 후 아침에 잠을 좀 더 자고, 매 달 꾸밈노동으로 나가던 xx만원으로 맛있는 것을 먹고, 삶의 질을 높이는데 사용하게 되었다. 탈코르셋 후 나에 대해 이런 저런 말들이 많이 오가지만 사실 남자들이 하는 말들은 전혀 타격감이 없다. 페미니즘에 있어서는 남자들이 왈가부가하는 말은 가치가 없다. 그치만 여자들이 얘기하는건 다르다. 여성들이 하는 말은 더 깊게 느껴지고 많은 생각들을 낳는다. 페미에 관심도 없고 내가 무슨 생각과 심정으로 다 버렸는지도 모르면서 6인형일 때가 더 예쁘다9 라고 하는건 날 너무 허무하게한다. 올해 여름의 나는 사람들이 나로 인해 관습적인 여성상을 조금이나마 부술 수 있었으면 좋겠다는 신념 하나로 머리를 잘랐다. 그러니 내가 사람들에게 탈코르셋을 강요하지 않는 것처럼, 적어도 여성들은 더 이상 나에게 코르셋을 강요하지 않았으면 좋겠다. #탈코르셋 #탈코 #탈코인증 #탈코르셋은해방입니다

This woman wrote that she used to wear fleshy tights in winter (a.k.a., froze for the sake of dressing in a more feminine manner) and had more than 50 shades of lipstick and lip stains. She decided to swap her blonde tresses for a dark, more natural pixie cut in order to liberate herself from her culture's beauty standards. She signs her post off with #freethecorset.

힘들어하는 나에게 “누군가에게 용기를 주기위해서” 라는 실체없는 대의적 명분에 매달리지말라고 친구가 조언해줬다. 누가 정말 뒷통수를 친기분이 였다 나는 은연중에 내가 용기가 될려고 발버둥 쳤나보다 이 좆같은 혐생에서 내존재가 용기조차 안된다면 포기하고싶어질까봐 더욱더 “용기”라는 단어에 목매달았던거같다. 다른사람에게 용기라도 되고싶었나보다. 잠시라도 코르셋을 다시입고싶다는 생각을 했었고 그생각에 자괴감에 빠졌었다. 하지만 빠질필요없다 이좆같이 코르셋 강요당하는 사회에서 그렇게 학습해온 내가 흔들 릴 수 있는거 아닌가 결론은 코르셋을 입지않은 불보지인데 결론을 코르셋은 절대 입을 수 없는걸로 내리면된다. 입을게 아니라는걸로 내리면된다. 나는 용기일 필요없다 오늘도 이렇게 내사진을 보며 저때의 내모습을 상기하며 인형같은삶을 안타까워할것이다. 내가 돌아가지않을려는 발악이다. 날위한것이다. 지칠땐 지칠꺼고 힘들땐 힘들꺼고 주저앉고싶으면 주저앉을꺼다. 대신 절때 후퇴하지 않겠다 절대 절대 절대 세상이 날 힘들게 하는만큼 더 내가가는 길이 옳은걸 아니깐 . 페미니즘을 접해서 알게되서 배울 수 있어서 이 부조리함을 알 수 있어 너무 다행이다. #탈코르셋#탈코#인형#디폴트#페미니즘#디폴트운동 사진 무단 도용시 법적 처벌합니다. 사진 컨택은 디엠으로 남초커뮤나 페북으로 사진 퍼갈때 컨택하고 가져가라 좃팔놈들아; 내초상권있다

Another woman showcased her hair transformation, writing that although at first chopping her hair was scary, she wanted to give other women "courage" to rid themselves of "the corset" for good.

Hand-in-hand with the Escape the Corset movement, the Skin-Care Diet (as described by Allure), is another social revolution currently being embraced by South Koreans. The idea: By removing most skincare products from your routine, you can find out what your skin can live without and what it actually needs. This usually boils down to a cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF, all free of harsh ingredients.

Instead of tossing their compacts and lipstick bullets in the garbage, South Korean women are literally crushing beauty standards by sharing images of their pulverized makeup. They're pressing the creamy, powdery, oily contents onto paper in wild, waxy, crayon-like works of art. They're not playing.

파데 섀도우 아이라인 눈썹은 다 버렸지만 중학생부터 "여자는 입술이 이뻐야 한다" "여자애가 좀 발라야지 주변 남자들이 좋아한다" 제일 버리기 힘든 입술 코르셋  코르셋을 벗기 시작한 2주 전부터 하나씩 고쳐나갔다 화장을 안 하고 다이어트를 안 하고하지만 입술을 한 시간마다 발랐다 음식을 먹고 나서도 혹시나 다른 사람이 내 얼굴을 보고 입술 지적을 할까 봐 너무 불안했다 오늘 마음먹고 내가 제일 잘 '사용했던' 립스틱을 다 버리려고 한다  중1부터 지금까지 조이던 코르셋을 벗는다 #탈코르셋 #탈코르셋은해방입니다

Paired with an image of smeared lipsticks and stains, one woman commented that her makeup collection once seemed like "meaningful consumption," but now it's just "garbage." She writes that she wonders how she will spend her money going forward.

나는 예뻐지고 싶었다. 못생긴 내 얼굴이 싫었다. 나는 자존감이 낮아서 화장이라는 6가면9을 쓰고 다녔다. 눈 위의 선, 칠해진 입술로 자존감은 오락가락했다. 민낯을 보여주면 나에게 못생겼다는 말을 할까봐 , 또 자존감이 낮아지고 우울 해 질까봐 항상 화장을 하고 다녔다. 그래서 집 앞의 마트도 화장하고 나가야 했다. 화장이 잘 안 먹은 날에는 학교에 가지않았다. 풀메 중 하나라도 빼먹으면 하루종일 불안해 하고 아이라인을 짝짝이로 그린 날에는 거울을 붙잡고 있었다. —— 하지만 이젠 그러지 않아도 된다. 예쁘지 않아도 된다. 가면은 내 본 모습이 아니란 걸 너무 늦게 알았다. 그 동안 나를 괴롭히고 내 삶을 망쳤던 가면을 벗었다. —— 탈코르셋을 하면서 나의 본 모습 그대로 사랑 할 수 있게 되었다. 이게 내 얼굴이다. —— #페미니스트 #페미니즘 #탈코르셋 #탈코 #탈코르셋은해방입니다 #디폴트 #디폴트운동 #한남 #좆까 #화장 #안해 #탈코르셋전시

"I hated my ugly face," wrote another woman. She shared that she even skipped school on days where her makeup wasn't up to par. Now, she says she realizes she doesn't have to focus so much on appearances. "I took off the mask that was ruining my life," she wrote.

#탈코르셋 #탈코전시 #탈코르셋은해방입니다 #도비는자유에요#나는인형이아니야 #나는사람이다 제일 빨리 벗은 코르셋은 화장이었다 8개월 정도 된 것 같은데 내 서랍 두 칸 정도를 차지하는 화장품은 버리지 못하겠더라 투블럭을 하기 전에는 혹시 모르니까. 어쩔 수 없이 해야 하는 날이 있지 않을까 하는 생각이 가끔씩 들어 그랬던거였겠지 화장하는 것보다 화장품 모으는 걸 좋아했다 내 취미생활은 뭐지 어디에 돈을 써야 할까 스트레스가 들 때 이유를 찾아보지 않고 충동과 습관으로 사모아 놓은 것들. 진심으로 내가 좋아하는 일이라고 의미 있는 소비라고 생각했던 내 과거가 안쓰럽고 우습다. 이젠 쓰레기일 뿐이지만 뭐..잘가라ㅋㅋ

Since junior high school, this woman wore makeup daily, and reapplied lipstick every hour. Now, she's tossing it and "the corset" away.

If wearing a full face of makeup or dedicating lots of time to your skincare routine makes you happy (and gives you confidence), that's terrific. But if your beauty habits bring you more stress than joy, you might consider channeling these women and embracing minimalism.

