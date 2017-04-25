9 Incredible Korean Beauty Products You Can Buy on Amazon

These highly-rated Korean beauty products are just a click away.
South Korean women are famous for their elaborate skincare routines—and the enviably smooth, clear complexions that result. And while many of their go-to products have begun to make their way stateside, it can still be difficult to get your hands on the best sheet masks, cleansers, and creams from across the Pacific. But thanks to Amazon, you can stock up on some of the most popular K-beauty brands with the click of a button. Here, nine must-have K-beauty products from brands like TONYMOLY, Innisfree, and Nature Republic available on Amazon (including classic hydrating sheet masks, a lightweight BB cream, and a "miracle" rose-scented stick cleanser).
1
TONYMOLY I'm Real Mask Sheet Pack 11-Count
The details: TONYMOLY is one of the biggest names in Korean skincare, and for good reason. This variety of their popular "I'm Real" masks is a great way to sample the different formulas.
5-star review percentage: 72%
What the reviews say:
"Great product!! Been using the masks once a week, depending on what I feel my skin needs at the moment, and I feel like they really work! My skin has been a lot healthier, and it's normally super oily, but even on my worst stressed moments, I haven't had a breakout!" —Beatriz
"These masks are so great and we'll worth the price. My favorite was the radiance mask, my skin looked so good after using it." —Darren
2
Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask
The details: This deep-cleaning mask claims to control oil, exfoliate dry skin, and tighten pores.
5-star review percentage: 68%
What the reviews say:
"Nothing clears out my pores like this mask! Unlike most masks, with this one—a little goes a LONG way! I've had it for months and usually use it on my nose twice a week and I've barely made a dent in it." —chmaine
"This is definitely one of the top 3 clay masks I've tried in over 40+ years. Some clay masks can actually damage your skin from stretch and irritation, but this was soothing and visibly revitalized my skin." —Bluema
3
Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF 50+
The details: A lightweight sunscreen that wears well under makeup.
5-star review percentage: 64%
What the reviews say:
"I'm seriously in LOVE with this product! I have a combination of both acne prone and oily skin, and this sunscreen worked its wonders for my skin." —Anonymous
"So I tried this today under my makeup, and it really worked. Like it actually worked." —MJR I.
"First sunscreen that does not burn my eyes!! 5 stars just for that, seriously. Very watery, goes on slightly streaky and first but dries nicely with the slightest white cast." —E. Seo
4
Nature Republic Super Aqua Max Combination Watery Cream
The details: Water creams are a must in any Korean skincare routine. This one moisturizes skin without being sticky. (To make it even more refreshing, stash the tub in the fridge.)
5-star review percentage: 63%
What the reviews say:
"This doesn't dry out my skin and it doesn't leave a sticky or tacky feel. It is not greasy either. It absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling smooth/soft." —Jasmine
"UPDATE: I'm now on my 3rd jar of this. I love it, totally my favorite moisturizer." —Amanda Bunch
"Perfect for sensitive combination skin. It does not leave you skin looking greasy, the smell is really good and the cream itself feels super soft." —Mary Ann
5
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Light Oil
The details: A gentle rice water cleanser that promises a brighter, more moisturized complexion.
5-star review percentage: 59%
What the reviews say:
"This is the perfect, gentle cleanser for sensitive, mixed oily/dry skin, like mine." —Beth Poppet
"This is a very good light oil cleanser. As a girl who likes to wear dark eyeliner everyday, I find it hard to find a good product to clean off my makeup. This oil cleanser does just that." —Alice In
6
TONYMOLY Peach Anti Aging Hand Cream
The details: Another TONYMOLY favorite, this hand cream contains peach and apricot extract for softer skin, as well as lycopene for anti-aging.
5-star review percentage: 69%
What the reviews say:
"As if the cute jar and fresh peach scent weren't enough, this cream actually works. My hands stay soft all day—even after washing dishes." —Susan
"My job really dries out my hands, so I ordered two; one to keep at home and one for work. I apply this lotion on my hands (sometimes elbows, too) twice a day and never see any dry or ashy skin! And I smell amazing! Like, I don't even have to wear perfume anymore. That's how long the scent lasts. I love it." —Lilo
7
MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF 42
The details: A lightweight BB cream that still delivers full coverage—plus SPF!
5-star review percentage: 60%
What the reviews say:
"This is my favorite BB cream, period. The coverage is excellent, comparable to my previous favorite foundation (Revlon ColorStay), but unlike a heavy foundation, it doesn't sink into pores or highlight flaky dry spots." —Christina B.
"Amazing balance between coverage and lightweight natural appearance. I can use this as my concealer and foundation and skip a step of my routine in the morning. One bottle lasted me over 6 months." —Victoria Belle McPhee
8
Su:m 37 Miracle Rose Cleanser in Stick Type
The details: This rose-scented cleanser is packaged as a stick, but transforms into a soapy lather when you massage it into your face with water.
5-star review percentage: 70%
What the reviews say:
"Hands down....BEST face wash ever made. Love the packaging, the scent, the lather, everything! So many people have asked me what I've been using on my face. My pores are almost nonexistent, no blackheads, no breakouts, no dryness. I will use this forever." —Abigail Harris
"This cleanser has quickly become my HG second step cleanser. It has a light rose smell, gently exfoliates, and thoroughly cleanses. I have sensitive, combination skin and have not had any reactions to this product. If anything, I haven't had any breakouts or even a zit since I started using this." —jac.lyn
9
Natural Republic Aloe Vera Gel
The details: This 92% aloe vera gel has achieved Internet cult status, with over 1.5 million jars sold.
5-star review percentage: 73%
What the reviews say:
"I bought this mainly to use for my eczema/psoriasis around my forehead, behind my ears, my nape, and around my nose and eyes and I feel as though it's helped!" —Z
"It looks like gel, feels like gel but once you start rubbing it in your skin its like water. Its easily absorbed into your skin and doesn't leave any stickness at all. It doesn't really have a smell (not that I can smell). I use it everywhere." —CHE_KTH