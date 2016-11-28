This Cute Knotted Ponytail Takes 30 Seconds to Do

You don’t need to spend hours on your hair or drop a ton of money at the salon to look put together and classy. It’s completely possible to take your hair from sloppy to sleek in just a couple of minutes, without leaving your home. So if you’re short on time before heading to work, dinner, or even a formal event, but still want your hair to look lovely, here’s your simple solution: The knotted pony. This hairstyle is totally easy to DIY, and will likely become your new go-to ‘do when you’re pressed for time. All you’ll need is a blow dryer, hair spray, round brush, and a hair tie. And in just a few minutes, you’ll have an effortlessly gorgeous look!

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Step 1: Apply some smoothing lotion from the midshaft of your hair all the way down to the ends.

Step 2: Blow-dry your hair with a round brush to get it extra smooth and sleek.

Step 3: Mist your fingertips with hairspray.

Step 4: Start to pull your hair into a ponytail, but only hallway through. Be sure to leave the ends sticking out.

Step 5: Finish up with some hairspray and you’re done!