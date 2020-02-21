From always washing your face before bed to never picking at pimples, the beauty world is filled with skincare hacks that we’ve all heard multiple times. While you can ignore some of the misguided suggestions—it’s perfectly safe to choose affordable products over high-end options—there are a few rules you shouldn’t ignore. Namely, applying a generous application of moisturizer to freshly cleansed skin.

Cleansing comprises the skin’s natural barrier, but as Jessica Wu, MD, a Los Angeles-based dermatologist previously told Health, a good moisturizer will help “replenish and preserve that barrier.” This post-cleansing hydration is the key to supple, dewy skin that can maintain a more smooth, hydrated texture over time.

Unfortunately, finding the best moisturizer for your skin isn’t always simple—and it only becomes harder as you add additional requirements, like anti-aging ingredients and an affordable price point. But don’t fret, because Amazon shoppers have found the perfect addition to your night routine: Kleem Organics Anti-Aging Retinol Moisturizer ($27; amazon.com).

This affordable-yet-effective moisturizer is actually the online markeplace’s number one best-selling neck cream thanks to its all-natural formula that packs major hydration and anti-aging benefits into one. Safe to use on your face, neck, and decolleté, it combines a collection of hydrating ingredients—like vitamin E and jojoba oil—with key anti-aging additions, like retinol and hyaluronic acid. This results in a single product that can firm, smooth, and replenish skin as you sleep.

Because of the dosage of retinol, the lightweight cream should primarily be applied at night. It’s fast-absorbing—so it won’t leave a sticky or greasy residue on your pillowcase—but still long-lasting, with the power to hydrate your skin for up to 72 hours. Even better, it’s completely paraben and alcohol-free, so the formula can be used on sensitive skin. (Anyone with skin sensitivities should still take caution with retinol and test their skin’s reaction before using.)

Naturally, reviewers couldn’t stop raving about the product's ability to effectively reduce signs of aging without completely terrorizing their skin with harsh chemicals. The only aggressive ingredient in the cream comes from a low dosage of retinol, which encourages cell turnover, and is neutralized by soothing additions like green tea and aloe vera.

Of course, a less severe formula doesn’t equate to lesser results. Reviewers said they saw dark spots fade, eye-area wrinkles dissipate, and complexions become smoother. Some said they received compliments on their skin from friends and family after incorporating the anti-aging cream into their routine, and others added that the changes were noticeable in just weeks.

One reviewer summed it up best: “I am on my 4th jar of this cream. I noticed right away a decrease in my fine lines and wrinkles. I have been searching for that magic cream for quite sometime~ the jar lasted a month and I used a good amount twice daily. Smells great, light, not greasy! I recommended the under eye cream to someone and she loves that also! For me this is the magic miracle wrinkle cream!”

All in all, we’re not too surprised the moisturizer has racked up more than 1,600 perfect 5-star reviews. It hits all the checkmarks—affordable, anti-aging, and moisturizing—and works so well that devoted customers keep returning for more. As one reviewer put it: “Forget spending a ton of money on expensive moisturizers and give this one a try!”

