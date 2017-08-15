5 Powder Contour Palettes to Buy If You Can't Get Kim Kardashian's New Kit

Looking to contour like Kim K.? If you can't get your hands on her new KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlight Kits, here are the best alternatives.

Bella Gerard
August 15, 2017
The best powder contour kits

Kim Kardashian is back with another beauty product that's sure to break the Internet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, kicked off summer with the super-successful launch of her new beauty line KKW Beauty, along with the brand's first product, a Créme Contour and Highlight Kit.

For the second KKW Beauty product release, Kardashian is sticking with her signature contoured look but changing up the formula. On August 22, KKW Beauty will be launching a Powder Contour and Highlight Kit in three shades: light, medium, and dark/deep dark. As with the brand’s Créme Contour and Highlight Kit sticks, the new product will include a dual-sided brush for sculpting and blending. The brush heads are said to be interchangeable with those from the Créme Contour kit, so if you have both products you can easily mix and match.

After announcing the new kits on Instagram, Kardashian took to Snapchat to dish on the powder formula. "They have a gorgeous sheen to them," she said of the two shimmery highlighters. She added that she included both warm and cool-toned sculpting shades in the new kit; contour products are used to sculpt the cheeks and create the illusion of shadows, while bronzers are meant to add warmth, so having both makes this palette the perfect choice for a full-face look.

The only downside? The Créme Contour kits sold out in just three hours, and we suspect the Powder Contour kits will be equally difficult to get your hands on. Luckily, there are lots of great alternatives out there for those who miss out on the latest KKW Beauty launch. Below, some of our favorite powder contour kits for getting a Kardashian-inspired look.

NYX Cheek Contour Duo Palette

To buy: $9; walgreens.com

Does four shades feel a bit extreme for your more minimal makeup routine? This NYX kit features just one matte contour shade and an accompanying satin highlighter, guaranteeing a flawless, sculpted complexion without taking up as much space in your makeup bag.

tarte Tarteist Pro Glow Highlight & Contour Palette

To buy: $45; sephora.com

With a powder contour, cream contour, and four highlighting powders, this kit will give you a serious glow.

Smashbox Step By Step Contour Kit

To buy: $35; nordstrom.com

This Smashbox kit makes a dramatic contour as easy as one, two, three! It boasts two matte sculpting shades complimented by a highlighter. Plus, the super-pigmented palette gets bonus points for being vegan and free of parabens, phthalates, and fragrance.

Too Faced Cocoa Contour Chiseled to Perfection Kit

To buy: $42; sephora.com

Just like the KKW Beauty kit, this palette contains four powder shades and an accompanying brush. While the KKW Beauty palette has a 1:1 ratio of contour to highlight, the Too Faced version contains three different contouring shades, making it easy to customize your look.

e.l.f. Contour Palette

To buy: $6; walgreens.com

This drugstore palette has a similar setup to the KKW Beauty kit. It contains two lighter shades for highlighting—one matte and one shimmery—along two deeper shades for contouring. As a bonus, all the powders are infused with vitamin E.

