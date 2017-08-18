6 Skincare Products Kim Kardashian Is Using Right Now

If stocking up on Kim Kardashian's new contour kit isn't enough, you can now copy her entire skincare routine. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, gave Snapchat followers a peek into her current skincare lineup, which includes products from brands like La Mer, Tracie Martyn, and Epicuren.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there are some high price tags on Kardashian's list (one serum rings in at $630). But we know skincare is particularly important to the reality star: she's recently opened up about her ongoing struggle with psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that causes raised red, white, or silvery patches on the skin. In a post on her app last fall, the star said she first realized she had psoriasis after developing an itchy rash on her legs. Earlier this year, she also revealed that she was having a flare on her face.

"I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am," she wrote on her app.

While Kardashian didn't comment on whether or not these specific picks have improved her psoriasis symptoms, many of these formulas contain ingredients that are known to help hydrate and brighten sensitive skin. Here, the six products featured in Kardashian's Snapchat story, and where you can buy them.

La Mer 'Genaissance de La Mer' The Serum Essence

What it is: An anti-aging serum for the face, neck, and décolletage.

To buy: $630, nordstrom.com

Epicuren Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer

What it is: An ultra-moisturizing lotion infused with jojoba, coconut, and avocado oils.

To buy: $55, walmart.com

La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum

What it is: An antioxidant-infused hydrating serum that can be used day or night.

To buy: $195, nordstrom.com

Lancer The Method: Nourish

What it is: An anti-aging moisturizer for all skin types.

To buy: $125, sephora.com

Kashmere Kollections Luxurious Skin Toning Oil

What it is: A non-greasy, hydrating oil (from Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak's line) that helps firm skin.

To buy: $65, amazon.com

Tracie Martyn Amla Purifying Cleanser

What it is: A cleanser infused with botanicals and antioxidants to brighten your complexion.

To buy: $65, bloomingdales.com

Although Kardashian's full skincare regimen comes at a steep price ($1,135, to be exact), judging by her flawless complexion, we can't deny that she might be onto something with these picks.