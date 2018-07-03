Kim Kardashian Is Obsessed With These Under-$10 Drugstore Beauty Products

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to drugstore beauty finds—she often takes to her app to share the brilliant buys she's loving with followers so everyone can replicate her look without shelling out too much cash (a few of the faves she's mentioned in the past: Pixi Sun Mist and L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara). This week, the reality star rounded up six products that ring in under ten bucks that she can't live without.

"If you're doing your glam on a budget, there are so many amazing products you can get for less than $10," Kardashian writes in the recent post.

First up is the L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black, which she's raved about before. "It's the perfect shade of black and it really lifts and separates each lash," she says. Next is Milani Cosmetics Baked Blush in Luminoso ($7; amazon.com), a universally flattering coral-pink with a touch of finely milled shimmer for a bit of sheen. The buildable powder shade reminds us of NARS' cult-adored Orgasm, but a little peachier.

Should you want a little more va-va voom on your lashes, give the Ardell Individual Lashes ($5; amazon.com) a try, Kardashian says. To apply, use tweezers to dip the cluster into a drop of Duo Lash Glue ($9; sephora.com) and place it along your lash line where you need some added drama—keep adding until you achieve your desired look. Finish with a few swipes of mascara to bind the falsies with your own fringe.

Looking for a one-and-done shadow? L'Oréal Infallible Eyeshadow in Bronzed Taupe ($6; amazon.com) is a highly pigmented powder that blends on lids like a cream and has staying power for up to 24 hours. This Kardashian-approved shade in particular is like a champagne-meets-copper hybrid. A nice complement (and a way to better define your eyes) is with Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner in Black ($6; amazon.com).

If you have oily or combo skin, you're going to love KKW's next pick: NYX Professional Makeup HD Studio Finishing Powder ($7; amazon.com) is 100% pure mineral silica powder that helps to set makeup in the AM as well as to mattify midday shine. And when the day is done, reach for Kim's final product: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes ($6 for 25 wipes; amazon.com). Intended to calm skin as they cleanse—and safe for contact lens wearers—these wipes are laced with a soothing scent to help you drift off to dreamland after you swipe.

Whether you were already on the market for a new eyeshadow or simply can't pass up a Kardashian-recommended beauty haul, you can't go wrong with these products.