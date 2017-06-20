Can't Score Kim Kardashian's New Contour Kit? Try These Products Instead

Kim Kardashian's new KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Kits are guaranteed to sell out quickly—if you can't get your hands on a kit, try one of these similar products for an equally gorgeous, sculpted glow.
If anyone knows contouring, it's Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, has helped popularize the makeup technique over the years with her famous cheekbone-accented looks—so we were excited to learn that she would soon be launching her own cosmetics line, KKW Beauty. Kardashian recently revealed on Instagram that the first KKW Beauty product, a Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, will go on sale Wednesday, June 21 on kkwbeauty.com.
The contour kits come in four shades: light, medium, dark, and deep dark. Each retails for $48 and includes two dual-ended contouring and highlighting sticks along with a dual-ended brush. The cream formula and stylized brush will make sculpting and blending a breeze, which means the kits will be suitable for both bare-faced beginners and contour queens. Plus, cream formulas are ideal for summer, since they sink into the skin to provide a more natural finish. Another selling point: the convenient stick packaging, which is easy to throw in your bag for on-the-go application.
The only downside? If the Kardashian track record tells us anything (read: every Kylie Cosmetics launch), the Crème Contour and Highlight Kits won't be easy to get your hands on. In fact, Women's Wear Daily reports they may sell out in less than five minutes.
If you aren't able to nab one of the kits this time around, similar products can still help you master Kardashian's trademark glow. Check out these incredible contour and highlight options that will rival Kim’s kit—or at the very least, hold you over until KKW Beauty has a restock.
1
Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Bronzer and Illuminator
The Crème Contour and Highlight Kits feature two separate highlighting and contouring sticks. To save space in your makeup bag, try one dual-ended product for the same radiant, sculpted look. This stick from Wander Beauty has a creamy matte bronze shade on one side and illuminating highlight on the other.
2
Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick
The tip of this multitasking stick is divided in half, so it's half-contour, half-highlight. Simply swipe, rotate, swipe again, and blend for a gorgeous glow. Bonus: it's a steal at just $8!
3
NYX Wonder Stick Concealer
We love this creamy duo for its incredible pigmentation—and reasonable price tag. Plus, the combination of a cool shade with a lighter accent color makes adding depth in the natural shadows of your face a breeze.
4
Pür Cameo Contour Dual-Ended Contour Foundation Stick
Not only does this dual-ended stick deliver a fierce contour, but it's also packed with good-for-skin ingredients like vitamin A.
5
Black Up Contouring Stick
This contour stick is available in six different shades to match every skin tone. Use the matte stick to define your features for a statement look.
6
Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Fix Highlighter
A great glow doesn't have to be expensive, and this creamy Revlon stick is illuminating enough to both complement and enhance a super-sculpted contour.
7
Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight
This radiant highlighter guarantees a natural glow, and since it's oil-free, it won't clog pores. Swipe the product on the top of your cheekbones, down the nose, and just above the Cupid's bow for a flawless finishing step.
8
tarte Double-Ended Camouflage Tool
This tool features both a sponge tip and brush in one. Use the dense brush to apply the makeup of your choice, then go in with the removable sponge to blend out any lines.
9
Pixi by Petra Strobe & Sculpt Brush
The tapered end of this double-sided brush is ideal for placing highlight on the tops of your cheekbones, while the flat edge can buff out any additional bronzing product.