This Overnight Replenishing Serum Is One of the Best-Selling Anti-Aging Products at Nordstrom

There are so many different anti-aging serums on the market these days, it can be tough to know which ones will actually live up to their claims and give you the results you’re looking for—and which ones won’t. But when a certain product has thousands of rave reviews across the board and is a best-seller at multiple retailers, you can almost certainly guarantee it’ll do its job—and do it really well. Case in point: Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate ($49; nordstrom.com, kiehls.com).

This top-rated overnight facial serum uses a gentle blend of natural botanical oils including jojoba seed, coconut oil, lavender, and evening primrose to hydrate, smooth, and replenish your skin’s texture while you sleep—so you can wake up with soft and glowing skin.

The formula of good-for-you ingredients is also free of any harsh additives like sulfates or parabens, so it’s made for all skin types. Reviewers say it works well on both oily and dry skin and that a little goes a long way: You only need a couple drops of the oil to get its full effect, and using too much of it could get greasy. There is also a subtle lavender scent, which shoppers say creates a relaxing experience before bed.

Multiple shoppers with acne-prone skin even raved about the product, saying that it never made them break out and actually helped their acne. One reviewer said it’s “great for skin with acne” and continued, “love this stuff! I have really temperamental skin and hormonal acne. [This] helps the color even out and my skin appears brighter and well hydrated in the a.m. A nice change to the drying features of most acne creams.”

The top-notch beauty elixir has gained somewhat of a cult following, with over 1,000 positive reviews on both the Kiehl’s site and Nordstrom. Plus, 95% of reviewers said they would recommend the product to a friend. And not only is this anti-aging wonder top-rated across multiple retailers, it’s also one of the best-selling skincare items at Kiehl’s, Nordstrom, and Sephora—that’s how you know this product is the real deal.

“This is hands down my favorite Kiehl's product, and honestly my favorite skincare product. It is definitely a staple in my skincare routine. I would give up all my skincare products and makeup as well if I could have a constant supply of this treasure,” raved one customer. “I know I sound like I'm exaggerating, but I actually can't be without this product. Somehow when I use this and I'm super tired and sleep-deprived it just makes me look so fresh and like I've gotten a lot of sleep. It is magic in a bottle.”

While it’s not cheap—a 0.5-ounce travel bottle of the serum is $27 and a 1-ounce bottle is $49—reviewers say the amazing quality is worth the price tag. And remember that a little goes a long way, so one bottle of the product can last you a very long time.

Another shopper said, “This product absolutely blew me away! I noticed results after day one and now that I've been using it for about a week, my skin looks and feels better than ever. My face looks bright and healthy every morning, my skin tone is even (for the first time ever), and my pores appear to be shrinking. Some people are mentioning that it's a little pricey, but I only use two drops a night and that gets the job done, so you really do get a lot of use for the price.”

If you’re still unsure, remember that there’s truly no better investment than your own skin. Once you apply this oil and wake up the next morning with glowing, smooth, and soft skin, you’ll never want to go back to another overnight serum.

