If you assumed the Kardashians always drop exorbitant amounts of money on their beauty routines, we’re happy to inform you that they actually (sometimes) use affordable products like the rest of us mere mortals. In fact, the entire Kardashian clan just shared their favorite tricks for keeping camera-ready on Kourtney Kardashian’s website, Poosh, and some of the items mentioned cost under $15.

While every sister offered their own unique tips—including Kendall Jenner’s suggestion to bring along your own pillow case while traveling—Khloe Kardashian was easily the savviest lifehacker and offered the most tips for readers. Between swapping out shaving cream for coconut oil and creating her own at-home scrub, the youngest Kardashian revealed she uses Kate Blanc Cosmetics Vitamin E Oil ($12; amazon.com) in place of expensive lash-lengtheners.

RELATED: The 7 Best Eyelash Growth Serums for Longer, Fuller Lashes

“Vitamin E acts as a conditioner to help your lashes grow strong and healthy,” wrote Kardashian. “Use a clean spoolie or a cotton swab when applying, and you should see changes in a month or two.”

Kardashian’s explanation covers the basics: Vitamin E is a natural conditioner that can replenish your body’s natural oils, but it’s not guaranteed to lead to new lash growth. Rather, the moisturizing oil helps protect the hair follicle against breakage—similar to hair conditioner—potentially giving your lashes the chance to grow longer and stronger.

In fact, many of the best eyelash growth serums on the market use natural vitamins like this to condition and nourish lashes while working to prevent breakage. As a result, Kardashian’s $12 oil is comparable to some of your favorite serums.

Image zoom Amazon.com

To buy: Vitamin E Oil by Kate Blanc Cosmetics, $12; amazon.com

While there are plenty of vitamin E oils on the market, Kardashian’s preferred oil is a great choice. The premium-grade formula includes nothing but pure vitamin E oil that’s free of any preservatives, fragrances, or sulfates. While some other brands have been found to dilute the vitamin E with carrier oils to create a lighter consistency, this pure grade option has a thick, honey-like consistency. That means it’s not only easy to apply to lashes, but it can also be used as a moisturizing hair or cuticle treatment to combat dry winter weather.

Plus, dermatologists even consider vitamin E to be an effective anti-inflammatory ingredient in skincare products. The powerful antioxidant can “slow down the skin’s aging process,” New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health, adding that it can also “reduce wrinkles and fine lines and keep skin looking youthful.”

To incorporate the oil into your skincare routine, dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, previously recommended combining the oil with a vitamin C serum, like the customer-loved TruSkin Vitamin C Serum ($20; amazon.com). The duo works together to create a barrier and protect the skin against environmental damage.

RELATED: Vitamin E Oil Is the Skincare Ingredient You’ve Been Overlooking

In addition to the dermatologist stamp of approval, vitamin E oil is also adored by users who rave about its positive effects on their skin. In fact, the exact vitamin E oil that Kardashian swears by has over 800 positive reviews on Amazon from customers who say it’s helped them with everything from healing acne scars to minimizing stretch marks.

Best of all, the Kate Blanc Cosmetics oil is super affordable at just $12, and you can even score a larger four-ounce bottle for $25—talk about getting your money’s worth! And since this versatile beauty oil has so many uses beyond your lashes, it’s bound to become a staple in your bathroom cabinet.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.