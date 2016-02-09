Kendall Jenner Broke Down Her Entire Nighttime Beauty Routine

The Jenner girls aren't exactly shy about sharing their entire beauty routines, and believe us, we're very thankful for that. Kylie has given us enough lipstick inspiration to last a lifetime, and now, big sis Kendall is schooling us in all things beauty sleep.

Estée Lauder: What is your nightly beauty routine?

Kendall Jenner: "My nightly beauty routine consists of washing my face before bed. Normally I'm shooting and sometimes we have multiple makeup looks and changes so now I use an Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery PowerFoil Mask once a week. It is super hydrating and helps restore my skin's brightness!"

Do you have any tips for getting a good night's sleep?

"Turning your phone on silent is a good starting point for a good night's sleep. Decompress before getting in bed to avoid weird dreams."

How do you like to relax before bed?

"Before bed, I drink decaf tea and watch Key & Peele, or something with good vibes. Laughing is a good way for me to unwind."

When you travel across different time zones, how do you keep skin hydrated and radiant on the plane?

"I never wear makeup on the plane, that's my number-one rule. I'll moisturize before heading to the airport also. Less is more for my skin."

Do you have a nighttime routine?

"My nighttime ritual is easy: Wash my face, hydrate, drink a relaxing tea, and chill."

What is your idea of a perfect night?

"My idea of a perfect night changes with the weather. One thing that's consistent: chilling and laughing are on the agenda."

Any tips on how to look rested when you don't get much sleep?

"I need my sleep, but in this industry getting a full eight hours can be hard, if not impossible. Faking it requires a lot of water and going easy on sugar and salt."

How many hours of sleep do you average a night?

"On average, I get anywhere from 5-8 hours. I prefer the latter!"

Night dress or pajamas?

"Boy shorts and a tank."

Silk, cotton, or linen sheets and why?

"Cotton sheets but silk pillowcases, which are better and kinder to your face and skin."

Are you an early to bed, early to rise—or a night owl?

"It depends on whether I'm traveling, but I prefer to get a great night's sleep, so early to bed."

