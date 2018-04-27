Kate Somerville Is Having a HUGE Sale Right Now—Here's What We're Buying

You definitely don't want to miss out on this sale (psst: Health has an exclusive coupon code to save even more).

Kathleen Mulpeter
April 27, 2018
We have good news and better news: Kate Somerville, one of our all-time favorite skincare brands, is having a huge Friends & Family sale right now, with 20% off everything sitewide. (Yes, everything.) And even better: Health readers can nab an additional 5% off (for total savings of 25%) using the exclusive code "TIMEFAM18" at checkout. With a $50 purchase, you'll also receive a free .5 oz. ExfoliKate treatment, one of the brand's bestselling products that contains lactic and salicylic acids to leave skin super-smooth and even.

The coupon is valid for a limited time (the sale ends April 30) so act fast to take advantage of these savings. Here, five must-have Kate Somerville skincare finds we're stocking up on in this sale.

EradiKate Acne Treatment

To buy: $19.50 with code (originally $26); katesomerville.com

You've probably seen this small-but-mighty acne spot treatment in the medicine cabinet of that friend with amazing skin. EradiKate has a cult following, thanks to its pink sulfur-based formula that works overtime to shrink even the most stubborn blemishes.

Somerville 360 Face and Body Self-Tanning Towelettes

To buy: $36 with code (originally $48); katesomerville.com

These little towelettes deliver a natural-looking, streak-free sunless tan with just one swipe. And unlike most self-tanners that come in a bigger tube, they're portable enough to bring with you on vacation.

Oil-Free Moisturizer

To buy: $49 with code (originally $65); katesomerville.com

Sensitive, combination complexion? This calming moisturizer (with star ingredients like red marine algae) will deliver a boost of hydration without irritating your skin.

+Retinol Firming Eye Cream

To buy: $64 (originally $85); katesomerville.com

PSA: Retinol isn't just for your cheeks and forehead. Formulated with both retinol and bio-retinols, this powerful cream will deliver noticeable improvements to fine lines and wrinkles in your under-eye area.

ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

To buy: $45 (originally $60); katesomerville.com

Pair your brand-new ExfoliKate treatment with an exfoliating daily cleanser that helps to slough away dead skin cells with each (gentle!) wash. The formula contains a combination of glycolic and lactic acids, as well as pineapple, pumpkin, and papaya enzymes, for your smoothest, softest skin yet.

