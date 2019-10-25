The Face Oil Kate Middleton Uses for Anti-Aging Benefits  

If there ever was an anti-aging superstar, it would be rosehip oil. From Miranda Kerr and Cara Delevingne to Victoria Beckham, celebrities with some of the most flawless complexions out there are known to love this simple oil pressed from the seeds of wild rose bushes. Even Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge herself, is said to be a fan of rosehip oil and reportedly used it daily while pregnant. With its plentiful anti-aging benefits and natural-yet-effective formula that’s gentle on skin, we can see why this simple oil is cherished by so many.

Scientific studies have proven that rosehip oil is a star ingredient when it comes to minimizing visible signs of aging by improving elasticity and increasing the moisture content of skin. According to a 2017 study from the International Journal of Molecular Studies, aging leads to the loss of skin barrier functionality that protects our skin from dryness, wrinkles, and spots—but this is where rosehip seeds (and their oils) come into play. With antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and collagen-boosting powers, rosehip seeds are “a promising aid in reducing skin aging signs,” and may contribute to improving “cell longevity and obstructing skin aging.”

Another detailed study, published in the Clinical Interventions in Aging in 2015, looked into the anti-aging abilities of rosehip oil and found that it contains high amounts of carotenoids that are converted by our bodies into antioxidants, like vitamins E and A. Also rich in vitamin C, it's crucial for collagen production in skin—according to the study, rosehip oil can help “stimulate the synthesis and restoration of collagen”. This is especially important since our bodies naturally produce less collagen as we age (often leading to wrinkles or sagging skin).

With so many fantastic anti-aging properties, it’s no wonder royals and Hollywood A-listers alike rely on rosehip oil for its natural wrinkle-reducing and collagen-promoting benefits. Luckily, you can shop one of Amazon’s best-selling options—the Majestic Pure Cold-Pressed Pure Rosehip Oil—for 15% off right now. More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers gave the all-natural oil a perfect five-star review, with many citing its hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and brightening effects on a variety of skin types (even acne-prone skin).

“I have no wrinkles at 47 years old—seriously (and I’m not getting paid to say this),” raved one shopper. “I have been using this product for 5-6 months. My skin looks fantastic—I especially noticed yesterday when I had no makeup on and took that once a month really close-up look in the mirror. I was amazed and had to write this review ASAP (credit where credit is due).”

“I can't say enough great things about this oil,” said another reviewer—and honestly, we can’t either. Try this Kate Middleton-approved face oil for yourself while it’s still on sale so you can see what all the hype is about.

